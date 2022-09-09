Air Force Colorado Football

Air Force football hosts Colorado for the first time in 48 years at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, the first of three Falcons games that will be carried by the network this season. CBS can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs via antenna and Channel 11 on DirecTV, Dish and Xfinity. The game will also be streamed online (with subscription) on CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Sherree Buruss (reporter).

The game will also be broadcast on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.

COVERAGE FROM THE GAZETTE

Oral history: Former Air Force football players reflect on 'great, great game' at Colorado during Vietnam era
Friday Faceoff: Who wins the big CU-Air Force game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday?
Air Force, Colorado football fans 'strongly encouraged' with recommended traffic route
Air Force football players aware of, but dismissive of, large point spread against Colorado
Air Force tailback John Lee Eldridge III provides glimpse of enticing skill set in opening victory
Edie Worthington blazes women's trail with Air Force football
CU Buffs must quickly fix issues stopping the run ahead of matchup against Air Force
CU Buffs quarterback situation has more questions than answers after blowout loss to TCU

