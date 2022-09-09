Air Force football hosts Colorado for the first time in 48 years at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, the first of three Falcons games that will be carried by the network this season. CBS can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs via antenna and Channel 11 on DirecTV, Dish and Xfinity. The game will also be streamed online (with subscription) on CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Sherree Buruss (reporter).

The game will also be broadcast on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.

COVERAGE FROM THE GAZETTE