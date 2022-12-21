Items of intrigue we'll track Thursday as Air Force (9-3) plays Baylor (6-6) in the Armed Forces Bowl at 5:30 p.m. MT at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
The conditions
Baylor coach Dave Aranda called this the “Who Wants It Most Bowl?” in reference to the forecasted weather conditions. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper teens by 6:30 p.m. when the game kicks off in Fort Worth, Texas with sustained 20 mph winds that could gust into the 50s. It could be the kind of cold that benefits Air Force if it negates some of the athletic advantage Baylor possesses. If it impacts passing games, the Bears, who throw for 235.1 yards per game, would stand to lose more than the Falcons, who throw for a nation-low 67.8 yards per contest.
Brad Roberts
The Air Force fullback has been the barometer of success for his team. In the Falcons’ nine wins he is averaging 148 yards. In its three losses he has averaged 93.3 yards. This is also the final chance for the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year to establish his ranking on the program’s all-time rushing list. At 1,612 yards this year, he is already the single-season record holder. With 3,425 career yards, he needs 169 yards to catch Asher Clark (2008-11) for second place and 187 to match Dee Dowis (1986-89) in first place. Roberts ran for 187 yards in his most recent game at San Diego State.
The top-ranked Air Force defense
There was frustration on the part of some Falcons players and supporters over collective snub of the Air Force defense when it came to postseason accolades. The Falcons finished the season ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense (256.4 yards per game), yet the unit had no first-team All-Mountain West selections, let alone any All-America consideration. Much of that likely comes from the fact that the defense had so few snaps (608 compared to at least 775 for everyone else in the conference), so tackle numbers were down. The Falcons defense will have a chance to show how it stacks up against a group from Baylor that ranks 31st nationally in scoring.