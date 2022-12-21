Storytelling facts and figures for the Armed Forces Bowl, which will pit Air Force (9-3) against Baylor (6-6) at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium at 5:30 p.m. MT Thursday.
1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing offense (330.9 yards per game), total defense (256.4 yards per game) and time of possession (36:16).
2
Air Force’s national rank in passing defense (156.7 yards per game), yards per completion (21.97) and opponents’ first downs (157).
3
Air Force’s national rank in scoring defense (13.2 points per game), penalties (30.5 yards per game) and fourth-down percentage (79.2).
3
Past meetings between Baylor and Air Force, all played between 1961 and 1977. The Falcons lost all three matchups and are 6-16-1 against teams who were in the Big 12 at the time of the game.
4
Consecutive victories for Air Force against teams from Power Five conferences (Colorado and Washington State in 2019, Louisville in 2021, Colorado in 2022).
4
Point spread for the game with Baylor as the favorite.
6
Trips to the Armed Forces Bowl for Air Force, the most of any program since the bowl was created in 2003.
80
Pounds, the weight of the Armed Forces Bowl trophy, which is constructed from “combat-tested metal and the steel from all six branches of the United States Armed Forces.” The parts used were considered unserviceable and demilitarized before being collected.
962
Rushing yards for Baylor running back Richard Reese, who was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
1-4
Baylor’s record this season when giving up 165 or more rushing yards.