New targets tend to emerge
This season 86% of Air Force’s receptions and receiving yardage have gone to players at the wide receiver and slot receiver positions. History suggests that might not be the case against Army. From 2014-18, Air Force running backs and tight ends have averaged three catches for 55 yards and one touchdown vs. the Black Knights. Against everyone else in that span they averaged less than half of that production – 1.5 catches, 22 yards and a touchdown every five games. Coach Troy Calhoun said there wasn’t a specific reason for this jump in production or a conscious effort scheme-wise to look to throw to different positions, but it has been a trend that could make tailbacks Kade Remsberg and Joshua Stoner or tight ends Les Dalger or Rhett Harms big factors in this game in different ways.
Army quarterback situation
After injuries to starting quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and backup Jabari Laws during a loss to San Jose State last week, it isn't known who will play the position on Saturday. Sophomore Christian Anderson played in the game and moved the ball effectively, but he also fumbled three times. Air Force has shown how a service academy can brush aside losses at quarterback, winning games over the past two years with the top three quarterbacks on its depth chart – Donald Hammond III, Isaiah Sanders and Mike Schmidt. Also, having three styles to study likely complicated Air Force’s preparation. But Hopkins has led Army to wins over Air Force and Navy in his career, so avoiding him would likely be a positive for the Falcons.
Air Force’s running game
The Falcons enter this game churning with their option offense, averaging 380.3 rushing yards during a three-game winning streak and owning the nation’s No. 2 rushing offense (322.5 ypg). But Air Force has averaged just 108 yards on the ground during a two-game losing streak to Army, and it ran for 108 yard in a loss to Navy on Oct. 5. The struggles to run against defenses well-versed at stopping the triple-option has contributed heavily toward the Falcons losing four out of five games against their service academy rivals. Sure, the Falcons are equipped in the passing game to gain yards, and they lead the nation in yards per completion and rank eighth in passing efficiency. But it would seem the surest path to victory would be on the ground.