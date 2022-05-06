Three former Air Force football assistant coaches have been implicated in NCAA recruiting violations, according to a report from Action Network.
Citing unnamed sources, the network said former defensive line coach Bill Sheridan, assistant defensive line coach Del Cowsette and tight ends coach Jonathan Himebauch violated rules by providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 "dead period" in 2020.
All three coaches, hired in 2020, left the program during this past offseason. The report by the sports media company said the departures were the results of dismissals that occurred after Air Force learned of the violations. The report also stressed that coach Troy Calhoun was not aware of the violations.
A fourth assistant also was reportedly involved but was not named.
“The U.S. Air Force Academy is working with the NCAA in an ongoing self-reported case and we continue to work cooperatively with the NCAA Enforcement staff to bring the matter to a full resolution,” the academy said in a statement attributed to Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark and athletic director Nathan Pine. “Per NCAA rules and procedures, Air Force is unable to comment on any aspect of the ongoing case until it is finished. It is our responsibility to ensure the integrity of the institution, the athletics department, our cadet-athletes and staff.”
The NCAA does not comment on ongoing investigations, but NCAA Vice President Jon Duncan issued a statement in January 2021 to acknowledge that numerous potential violations of the COVID-19 dead period had been reported across multiple sports.
“As with any potential violation, we look at the facts and circumstances of each visit to determine appropriate penalties or other next steps,” Duncan’s statement said. “Although outcomes are not always publicized, enforcement understands the significance of these behaviors, and we're addressing them actively to ensure fairness for schools that are playing by the rules."