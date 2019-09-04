The seats were about 15 rows up on the 40-yard line, facing east.
That’s Kyle Johnson’s memory of Folsom Field, the stadium the Air Force linebacker will visit Sept. 14 as a series against Colorado resumes after a 45-year layoff and the senior returns to the city he called home from third through eighth grade.
“When I committed to Air Force, this game wasn’t on the schedule,” Johnson said. “I had no idea I’d get to play in that stadium.
“I’m excited for it.”
Johnson tied for a team-high with five tackles in Air Force’s opening 48-7 victory over Colgate on Saturday. His 75 tackles since the start of the 2018 season rank second on the team.
Johnson’s father, Brian, specializes in private school administration, helping to improve underperforming schools. He worked at Alexander Dawson School in Boulder County when Kyle was in those formative years.
Kyle said he never developed an affection for the Buffaloes, though his family regularly attended games. He did, however, latch onto the Broncos and continues to be a fan.
The Johnson family moved to Jacksonville, Fla., prior to Kyle’s freshman year. He said the move wasn’t particularly hard for him as he was excited to play football in a state that offers some of the best in that sport.
“Florida ball, especially where I was going, was better than most high school ball here in Colorado,” said Johnson, who was teammates with Air Force defensive end Jordan Jackson at Bolles School. “So I was excited to play at a higher-tier level — and I got to.”
When Johnson watched the Florida-Miami game in Week 1, he recognized about a dozen players he played with or against in high school games.
When he looks at this Colorado roster, however, Johnson can find no one he recalls from middle school.
“I’m sure I played with some people,” he said.
Johnson’s family has since moved from Florida to Texas.
The Falcons don’t play this week, while the Buffaloes host Nebraska on Saturday. The meeting will be the 17th in school history and first since Colorado won 28-27 in Boulder in 1974.
It will be Air Force’s first game against a team from a Power Five conference since visiting Michigan in 2017. Johnson was one of 10 current Falcons who appeared in that game.
“It’s super exciting,” Johnson said. “Extra week to prepare and I think we’ll make the most of it.”