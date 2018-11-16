LARAMIE, Wyo. – The second week of the playoffs begins Saturday for Air Force.
At least that’s how the Falcons are looking at it.
“In the playoffs you either win or you go home,” sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said. “That’s the mentality we have is just win and keep it going.”
The Falcons were thrust into this position when they picked up their sixth loss Nov. 3 at Army. With three games remaining, there was going to be no room for error to reach six victories and bowl eligibility that comes with it.
They responded last week with a 42-24 victory over New Mexico. Now comes Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at Wyoming (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West), which is in the exact same situation. After that, the regular season wraps with a home game against a Colorado State (3-7, 2-4) team that has lost three in a row and is already out of the bowl mix.
This is also a chance for Air Force to identify where exactly it belongs in the overall college football picture this season. The Falcons have played six games against teams ranked 1-99 (according to the USA Today/Sagarin rankings). They are 0-6 in those games, with the losses coming by an average 5.8 points. Against teams ranked 101 or lower, the Falcons are 4-0, with the wins coming by a margin of 22.5 points.
Wyoming is ranked No. 100.
But there’s so much more. The Falcons have lost four of five to Wyoming and haven’t won in Laramie since the 28-27 victory in 2012 that was followed by a profanity-laced tirade from then-Wyoming coach Dave Christensen aimed at Air Force coach Troy Calhoun.
No current Air Force players were around for that moment, but they have heard Wyoming fans in general can be less-than-welcoming.
“I kind of like more of a hostile environment,” center Christopher Mitchell said. “When we went up to Utah State, their fans were really into the game and it was electric environment that I thought made the game even more fun.”
Also, this is an Air Force team that has grown progressively young during the season. As few as two seniors may start on offense, and of those only guard Griffin Landrum is likely to play the whole game. On defense, only three seniors are likely to start, and of those only linebacker Brody Bagnall isn’t expected to sub out as part of a rotation.
That leaves a load of juniors, sophomores and even some freshmen jostling for position, establishing themselves and gaining experience.
Which brings it back to the quest for a bowl game. With that comes an extra few weeks of practice, another game, another chance for a team-building road trip. Air Force wants a piece of that.
“When you have a goal it makes it a lot easier to get through the grind of a lift, a practice, difficult drills against each other,” Mitchell said. “When you have that goal in mind it definitely helps the team and unit and everyone to really work together to reach that goal, push each other.”
Added safety Grant Theil: “It’s win or go home. I know everyone on the team realizes that if we lose, we don’t have a postseason. Everybody understands what this game means.”