This is not the UNLV football of old. It's not even the UNLV of 11 months ago, for that matter.
The last time Air Force saw the Rebels was in last year’s regular-season finale. It was the day after Thanksgiving and it was no contest. The Falcons ran for 511 yards, never attempted a pass, and scored the first 38 points in a blowout victory.
Now, the Rebels (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) appear vastly improved as they are set to host Air Force (4-2, 1-2) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
“They’re good,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “I’m not at all surprised.”
The Rebels switched quarterbacks, going with sophomore Doug Brumfield, and he has thrived. They are starting six transfers, including outside linebacker Elijah Shelton from Utah and bruising running back Aidan Robbins from Louisville.
“The back is enormous,” Calhoun said of Robbins. “He’s every bit of 6-2, 225 pounds and it’s, it’s Derrick Henry. I mean, just the size and the power and the way the pile always moves.”
The Mountain West has seen a few of these quick turnarounds in recent years. San Jose State won the conference title in 2020 after going 8-29 in the previous three season. Utah State took the championship last year after going 1-5 in 2020.
“Going forward, I think this is something we could see frequently,” Calhoun said. “There are going to be some teams where it happen immediately.”
There were plenty of signs that this rebuild was a possibility.
The Rebels in 2019 opened a $34.8 million, 73,000-square foot football complex on campus that has an academic center, locker rooms, offices, meeting rooms, strength and conditioning center, media room, training table and nutrition bar, athletic training center, player lounge and even a barbershop.
Last year the team began playing in Allegiant Stadium, the $1.9 billion home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
All of this comes on top of the program’s prime attraction — the city of Las Vegas.
“I went on a visit there,” said Air Force tackle Adam Karas, one of several Falcons who was recruited by UNLV. “I remember it was really close to The Strip. … I ate In-and-Out for the first time. … I thought it was cool.”
But for a long time, the quality of football in Las Vegas hasn’t allowed it to become an attraction. The Rebels have had just one season above .500 since 2000, and that was in 2013 when they went 7-6.
This year’s team, led by third-year coach Marcus Arroyo, who was most recently Oregon’s offensive coordinator, has already won twice as many games as the 2020-2021 Rebels, who went 2-16.
It’s not like Air Force feasted on the Rebels in their lean years. The Falcons have won four straight in the series, but one of those required a 28-point comeback to secure a 34-30 victory, and another came in a 41-35 shootout. One of Air Force’s lowest points during Calhoun’s time as coach came in a 41-21 loss to the Rebels at Falcon Stadium in 2013 on a freezing Thursday night in front of a smattering of fans during a 2-10 season.
So, Air Force would know better than to take the Rebels lightly regardless. But this year that much is evident just from putting on the film.
“They’re a completely team than they were last year,” Falcons cornerback Eian Castonguay said.