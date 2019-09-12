After throwing just one pass in its opener, Air Force is ready to unleash its passing game on Colorado.
Right?
Not necessarily.
“We’ll see. We’ll see if we throw the ball,” quarterback Donald Hammond III said. “If we keep grinding on the ground like we do there’s not going to be a need to throw the ball. But when the ball goes in the air, it’s going to be completed for big plays.”
That one attempt in a blowout victory over Colgate – completed for 41 yards – was certainly an anomaly. It was the first time the Falcons had attempted one pass in a game and the fewest since attempting no passes against Hawaii in 2012.
Over the past five years the Falcons have averaged 13 pass attempts per game, representing 18 percent of their offensive plays. That’s far fewer than most programs. The Buffaloes, for example, have thrown 44 percent of the time this season. But with passes on nearly 1 out of every 5 plays, it’s also not as if Air Force uses pass plays only occasionally to change pace and keep defenses from crowding the line of scrimmage.
In its past three games against teams from a Power Five conference – losses at Michigan State in 2015, vs. California in the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl and at Michigan in 2017 – the Falcons completed just two first-half passes for a combined 22 yards.
Perhaps this is to be expected. The ground game is what makes Air Force unique, so when playing up in talent it has been more prone to showcase that which makes it different.
They returned to normal form in the second half of those games, completing 31 passes for 360 yards.
The closest thing in terms of talent the Mountain West has on a perennial basis to a Power Five team would be Boise State. The Falcons have beat the Broncos three times in the past five years with game plans that have varied wildly. In one win they threw for 279 yards. In another, 45.
Point being, the Falcons have been known to use the passing game sparingly and abundantly, and have had success both ways.
“We’re working a couple things this week to open things up a little more,” said senior receiver Geraud Sanders, who has averaged 20 yards per catch on his 24 career receptions. “But you know where we stand at the end of the day – run the ball heavy and when they fall asleep hit them for 6.”
Air Force shrugged off the suggestion that throwing just once in the opener – and not at all with the first-team offense – would provide an advantage in that area as any wrinkles the team has added wouldn’t yet be available on a game film.
“We put in some plays they haven’t seen before,” Hammond said. “But we also have the same plays from last year, sort of. So if they watched the film from last year they can pick up on some stuff. But it’s really going to be if we can execute our plays the way we want to and get the job done.”
Added coach Troy Calhoun, “In the sport of football there just aren’t secrets.”
With so much riding on this game – first meeting with Colorado in 45 years, chance to beat a Power Five opponent on the road, take an important leg in a first-time-in-50-years statewide round robin with the Buffaloes and Colorado State – it’s no secret the Falcons and offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen will use every offensive tool at their disposal.
“I think we’ll produce,” senior slot receiver Ben Waters said, “and it will be a big factor in that game.”