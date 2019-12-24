The Air Force football team will spend Christmas practicing in Phoenix. And they’ll gladly take it.
The No. 24 Falcons will play Washington State on Friday in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field.
“The last few years when we weren’t in a bowl game,” recalled senior defensive back Grant Theil. “It does stink being at home and not being in a bowl game, I think that’s another reason our senior class has been so close is because we wanted to get back in this position.”
Added offensive lineman Scott Hattok, “Every time the TV was on, I said change it to a bowl, let’s watch some football. That definitely fueled the fire.”
No current member of the Falcons (10-2) has played a snap in a bowl game. Several were on hand for the Arizona Bowl in 2016, and fifth-year senior Garrett Kauppila also attended the Armed Forces Bowl in 2015.
“I think it’s going to be a great stage, a great game and (a chance to) show everyone who is watching what we can do,” receiver Geraud Sanders said.
Air Force arrived in Phoenix on Sunday and on Tuesday practiced for the third time at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. The Cougars (6-6) were scheduled to arrive on Tuesday.
The plan for the holiday includes a stop at the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner at the Phoenix Convention Center and another practice.
The Cheez-It Bowl is put on by the same group that runs the Fiesta Bowl, which will put on a College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson the day after the Falcons and Cougars play.
“We’re all soaking it in, having a good time,” receiver Ben Waters said on Monday. “It’s been fun.”