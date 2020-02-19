It was around lunchtime Wednesday that Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III saw the breaking news about his coach.
But around the same time Hammond learned Troy Calhoun had reportedly interviewed at Colorado, he got another email — Wednesday's spring practice would be held in full pads.
Actual, legit contact for the first time since December? Now that caught his attention.
“I was more concerned about that than anything else,” Hammond said.
Hammond’s m'eh reaction seemed to capture the mood around the Air Force football team as it pertained to the Calhoun news. Nobody seemed overly worked up over the coaches' rumored flirtation with the Pac-12 opening because it comes with the profession. Half the teams in the Mountain West and at least two of the three in the state will have new coaches this year. Also, Calhoun’s name is a regular in the rumor mill. He’s been publicly linked to openings with Tennessee, Purdue and Missouri as well as the Denver Broncos in recent years. And if those are the ones that have gotten out, there could well be more that slid under the radar given his tight-lipped nature.
Yet despite the overtures he's remained loyal, and Calhoun was on the practice field Wednesday holding the same position he has for 13 years.
“What he does with his future doesn’t concern us right now,” Hammond said. “We come out here and go to work every day, working like he’s going to be our coach for the future.”
Calhoun did not address the team regarding Wednesday’s developments, as he has not in the past when kicking the tires on different jobs.
One member of the staff noted that if Calhoun were to leave, he would probably read about it in the media before hearing about it firsthand. The insinuation being that Calhoun is not the type to talk personal hypotheticals, and that’s all this is unless Calhoun’s name elevates beyond other reported finalists, Steve Sarkisian and Bret Bielema.
Calhoun did eventually tell his staff later in the day, a source told The Gazette.
Offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen spoke with The Gazette after practice but offered no response to any questions regarding Calhoun’s job status.
Linebacker Demonte Meeks said players were aware of the rumors, but not concerned.
“Honestly, we know the system and we know coaches come and go,” Meeks said. “It doesn’t faze me too much. We had the same situation in high school, the head coach left my junior-going-into-senior year. It’s not horrible. We know what we have. We know our guys. We’ll be fine.”
The Falcons are coming off an 11-2 season, a bowl victory and a No. 22 ranking. What if their coach were to leave? What might that mean for the players who would be left behind?
“I honestly couldn’t tell you,” Hammond said. “I don’t know. I don’t know what that would look like if that were to happen. We’d just have to see, if it happens.”
So many "ifs." It's not the type of thing this group will let bother them, not with a real, tangible spring football slate to occupy their minds.