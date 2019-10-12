Air Force beat Fresno State 43-24 on Saturday, pitching a second-half shutout on defense while dominating with the running game.

The Falcons (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) ran for 340 of their 421 total yards -- with 198 of those yards coming after halftime. Their time-of-possession advantage in the second half was nearly 24 minutes to 6.

Sophomore fullback Timothy Jackson led with 20 carries for 117 yards, while tailback Kade Remsberg ran 11 times for 89 yards.

+7 Dominant second half on defense and in running game leads Air Force past Fresno State The opinions varied on what made the difference for Air Force’s defense in the second half on Saturday.

Fresno State (2-3, 0-1) scored on all four of its first-half possessions but never crossed midfield in the second half.

Air Force moved in front of Fresno State in the third quarter and was in position to gain separation as the fourth quarter begins.

The Falcons received a third-quarter touchdown run from fullback Taven Birdow, found a pair of defensive stops that had eluded them in the first half and have the ball in the red zone and a chance to expand on their 29-24 lead.

The defensive turnaround was the biggest difference.

After Fresno State scored touchdowns on drives of 85, 75 and 73 yards to open the game, Air Force forced a pair of punts on the Bulldogs’ two possessions in the third quarter.

***

Halftime: Fresno State 24, Air Force 22

The punters haven’t been needed to kick in the first half.

Fresno State and Air Force scored on each of their first-half possessions, with the Bulldogs taking a 24-22 lead into the locker room after a 47-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the second quarter.

The Falcons were bold in their decision-making. They went for it on a pair of fourth downs and converted both. And when Fresno State jumped offside on a PAT, Air Force opted to go for 2 and converted.

They then tried for an onside kick, but it went out of bounds, giving Fresno State possession at the Air Force 40-yard line and setting up the field goal.

Before that, the first six drives of the game each went for touchdowns.

Bulldogs quarterback Jorge Reyna is 17-for-18 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Ronnie Rivers Jr. has 42 rushing yards for the two-time defending Mountain West West Division champions, who are the last team in the nation to play their first conference game this season.

Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III is 2-for-2 passing for 81 yards and a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters. Hammond also ran for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.

Kade Remsberg leads Air Force with 60 rushing yards, and the Falcons have ran 28 times for 142 yards.

Fresno State leads in today yards 243-223, but had one extra possession. Air Force will get the ball to open the third quarter.

***

First quarter: Fresno State 14, Air Force 7

Fresno State leads Air Force 14-7 after a first quarter filled with offense.

Bulldogs quarterback Jorge Reyna is 12-of-12 passing for 149 yards, capping both of Fresno State's drives with touchdown passes.

Air Force (3-2), which will face a fourth-and-1 play from Fresno State's 45-yard line as play resumes in the second quarter, has countered with razzle dazzle.

The Falcons scored on a trick play as quarterback Donald Hammond III handed off to fullback Taven Birdow, who then pitched the ball back to Hammond. Hammond dropped it, picked it up, and lofted a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters.

Fresno State (2-2) is averaging 8.4 yards per play, while Air Force has gained 10 yards per play.