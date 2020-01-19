The way Geraud Sanders sees it, he wins either way.
Air Force’s senior class received its assignments Friday and Sanders learned he had earned a pilot training slot. If he accepts it, it will trigger a 10-year military commitment and a chance live to out his dream of being a fighter pilot.
On the other hand, Sanders isn’t sure he’s done with football. A case could be built for his chances of playing professionally, too. He’s 6-foot-3, on his way down to about 210 pounds and just led the nation with 24.9 yards per reception. Pro Football Focus called him the top-graded wide receiver from the Group of Five conferences.
His 746 receiving yards were 10th best in a single season in Air Force history and his seven touchdowns ranked fifth. He ranks fourth in program history in career receiving touchdowns (10), eighth in receiving yards (1,186) and second in yards per catch (22.4).
Each day after lunch Sanders drives to a performance center in Colorado Springs for two to four hours of training, with a focus on speed. Sanders is running around a 4.52-second 40-yard dash. He would like to have that into the 4.4s by Air Force’s pro day in early March — or earlier if the NFL Combine extends an invitation.
“I’ve got to be able to match up with those guys,” Sanders said of his prospects of gaining notice in what should be a strong class of receivers coming out of college. “Those guys are talented, but I have some talents, too.”
Sanders could potentially become the first high-profile test subject of the new policy announced by the Department of Defense, which acted on the orders of President Donald Trump to enact a plan to allow athletes to defer service in order to play professional sports. In the past, athletes were require to serve two years on active duty, then apply to spend the rest of their time in the reserves while also playing sports. Now, athletes could potentially delay the start of their military career until after giving professional sports a shot.
Sanders and fellow seniors Mosese Fifita, Scott Hattok and Zane Lewis are training with an eye on going pro. It would be no surprise if Navy’s Malcolm Perry, who played in the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday and scored a long touchdown, also falls into that category.
“We talked about how it’s kind of cool that we went from not playing at all to talking about playing in the NFL,” Sanders said of the other seniors ready to test the pro waters. “It’s actually a real conversation that we’re having with real teams. It’s a humbling experience.”
Sanders signed with IFA agency out of Minnesota through a connection with former teammate Austin Cutting, who just completed his rookie season with the Vikings as a long snapper.
It will likely take a draft selection or a free agent contract to allow a player to trigger the deferred service time under the new plan, and Sanders feels the right measurables along with his strong statistical showing give him a “fighting chance” of making that happen.
“I don’t feel like there’s a stress on my life with this, it’s an opportunity,” he said. “I was blessed with the chance to go out there and showcase my talent. I see it as a challenge; I plan to take the challenge head on.”
And there’s always the possibility he scraps football altogether and enters the cockpit without looking back.
“I’m keeping my stuff wide open,” Sanders said. “Both are a priority for me and I don’t put one ahead of the other. To be able to accomplish both would be nice.”
PROLIFIC ROOMATES
For the second year, Air Force receiver Geraud Sanders and basketball standout Ryan Swan are roommates at the academy.
Sanders was the top receiver on the football team, leading the team in receptions and yards and leading the nation in yards per reception. Swan is a three-year starter in basketball, averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.
“It’s nice to have somebody in my corner that’s striving for the top level,” Swan said.
The two barely knew each other when they agreed to room together. Sanders had been friends with basketball guard Sid Tomes when squadrons were switched during their sophomore year. Tomes mentioned to Sanders that Swan was in his new squadron. Soon after, Swan received “a random direct message on Instagram” from Sanders asking if he wanted to be roommates.
“I was like, ‘Why not?’” Swan said. “But it’s been the best roommate situation I could ask for.”