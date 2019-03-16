Air Force quarterbacks, around from left, Donald Hammond III, Beau English (17), Michael Schmidt (16), Isaiah Sanders (4), Chance Stevenson (2) and Warren Bryan talk with quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen prior to the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Air Force tailback Josh Stoner turns upfield during the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterback Beau English III dives for extra yards in the team’s spring scrimmage Saturday at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force outside linebacker Brandon Gooding performs drills before the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III surveys the field at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force recevier Corbin Blanchard rises for a catch against cornerback David Eure at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force receiver Jake Speiwak hauls down at pass at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders throws passes before the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force safety Garrett Kauppila (white jersey) covers tight end Luke Miller during the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force tailback Nolan Eriksen runs at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterbacks, around from left, Donald Hammond III, Beau English (17), Michael Schmidt (16), Isaiah Sanders (4), Chance Stevenson (2) and Warren Bryan talk with quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen prior to the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force receiver Jake Spiewak catches a pass against safety Grant Theil at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force tailback Josh Stoner breaks a tackle from linebacker Price Morgan at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force tight end Kade Waguespack talks with linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Air Force wrapped what coach Troy Calhoun called its most “physical and productive” spring football session with a scrimmage played in uniquely Colorado fashion.
The morning turned warm and sun-drenched, offering a stark contrast to the mounds of plowed snow just off the Falcon Stadium sidelines. The stands were even off limits because of the snow, leaving the field lined with fans and the throng of high school juniors in town for a recruiting weekend.
As for that “physical and productive” nature of the spring, senior safety Garrett Kauppila’s theory is that the team’s vast experience has helped change the sense of purpose at practice.
1 of 18
Caption +
Air Force tailback Josh Stoner breaks a tackle from linebacker Price Morgan at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Air Force quarterbacks, around from left, Donald Hammond III, Beau English (17), Michael Schmidt (16), Isaiah Sanders (4), Chance Stevenson (2) and Warren Bryan talk with quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen prior to the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Air Force tailback Josh Stoner breaks a tackle from linebacker Price Morgan at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force tight end Kade Waguespack talks with linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force outside linebacker Brandon Gooding performs drills before the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force recevier Corbin Blanchard rises for a catch against cornerback David Eure at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterback Beau English III dives for extra yards in the team’s spring scrimmage Saturday at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force tailback Nolan Eriksen runs at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III surveys the field at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders throws passes before the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force safety Garrett Kauppila (white jersey) covers tight end Luke Miller during the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force quarterbacks, around from left, Donald Hammond III, Beau English (17), Michael Schmidt (16), Isaiah Sanders (4), Chance Stevenson (2) and Warren Bryan talk with quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen prior to the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force receiver Jake Spiewak catches a pass against safety Grant Theil at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force receiver Jake Speiwak hauls down at pass at the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Air Force tailback Josh Stoner turns upfield during the team's spring scrimmage on March 16, 2019 at Falcon Stadium. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Show MoreShow Less
“You don’t approach it as grunt work,” Kauppila said. “You approach every single practice as preparing for a game. All of the sudden you want to be challenged more, because you know what it’s going to look like on a Saturday.”
But Kauppila and the other veterans were not challenged Saturday, as young players took all but a few of the day’s snaps.
Here’s a little of what stood out during the day (all classes listed as what players will be in the fall):
- Junior quarterback Beau English III played a large number of series and showed why quarterbacks coach Mike Thiessen has called him someone the team “can win with.” English hit receivers in stride, extended plays with his legs and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Miller. “Just tremendous heart,” Calhoun said of English. “Great competitor. One of those guys that just has an awful lot of leadership qualities. He’s one of those guys that will do incredible things not just when he’s here at the academy, but especially in the long haul of life.” The other quarterbacks who saw extended time were senior Michael Schmidt and sophomores Warren Bryan and Chance Stevenson.
- Starting quarterback Donald Hammond III, a junior, saw little action, but wasn’t particularly sharp. He threw an interception to Kauppila in a 7-on-7 drill, then had a deflected pass intercepted in the scrimmage. It was a small sample size, however. And there weren’t many more reps given to top backup, senior Isaiah Sanders. The Palmer Ridge graduate wasn’t thrilled by that, either, as he tries to develop and challenge for the position. “I wish I could have gotten another series or two at least, but it is what it is,” Sanders said. “You just kind of go from there.” Sanders did have an early highlight during situational work, throwing a deep completion to sophomore receiver David Cormier.
- Sophomore safety Corvan Taylor intercepted Hammond’s pass in the scrimmage and later added a big hit while stepping in to stop the run. “He’s one of those guys where you never know how much just 7 or 8 pounds of real power and strength would help a player like him,” Calhoun said. “But that’s a good number of our guys where that’s the case.”
- Receiver Jake Spiewak, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, caught multiple passes, using his large frame to box out defenders and high-pointing some balls. It might be interesting to see Spiewak and Cormier (6-foot-3) used together in some situations. “I thought he made really, really good strides,” Calhoun said of Spiewak. “I thought he did toward the end of the season, just seeing the growth and the confidence that he made. Then he had a good spring.”
- Many of the tailback reps went to junior Josh Stoner and sophomore Wayne Overman III (who moved from quarterback this spring). Neither broke a long run, but both showed plenty of quickness and looked the part. Stoner scored on a 1-yard run. Returning starter Kade Remsberg, a junior, was held out of the action completely because of an injury, while top backup Nolan Eriksen worked only in pre-scrimmage drills.