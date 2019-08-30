A few months on the beach had a rejuvenating effect on James Jones IV last year.
Jones tore the ACL in his left knee in August and took a medical turnback, permitting him to leave the academy for a semester to recover as he took an injury red-shirt season. It was a decision he said was based on the best opportunity to focus – focus on rehab at that time, then return and focus on school. He joined his family in California, where his father is now the defensive line coach at Cal Poly after serving as the defensive coordinator at Northern Colorado.
“School was one of my best semesters,” Jones said of his return in the spring. “I felt fresh and I attacked it head on.
“It was good to kind of cleanse everything and regroup.”
The return to the football field has gone much the same way.
A starter at safety as a sophomore after an injury to Garrett Kauppila, Jones came back to a clean slate this season with a switch to cornerback. He quickly moved up the depth chart, starting the final scrimmage. He’ll likely be the top reserve at that position behind junior Tre’ Bugg and senior Zane Lewis, but expect him to see time at corner and safety over the course of the season.
There’s a crowd in the secondary, with Kauppila and Jeremy Fejedelem at safety and Jones and Grant Theil bringing returning experience as backups.
Jones is excited about the additional targets he’ll receive at cornerback, but is healthy, fresh and ready to get back on the field.
“The coaches told me to be ready to play anything,” Jones said.