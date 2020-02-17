Air Force hasn’t put the pads on yet at spring practice, but there has been plenty to observe through the first two sessions.
Here is some of what The Gazette’s Brent Briggeman has found notable to this point:
Receiver position update
The receiver position – decimated in terms of experience with the departure of seniors Geraud Sanders and Ben Waters – looks to be in capable hands with sophomores David Cormier and Brandon Lewis. Cormier, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound physical specimen in the mold of Sanders and Jalen Robinette, has dominated drills, as he did in the fall before he and Lewis lost the season because of a drop in cadet status. At the slot position, Lewis’s speed is impossible to miss already, as he has zoomed past defensive backs in one-on-one drills. Lewis saw action as a freshmen, which is rare for coach Troy Calhoun’s program, so his ability has been evident for a while.
Daniel Morris at wide receiver and Amari Terry at the slot seem to be the early competitors for Cormier and Lewis.
“I think DC’s going to have a big year,” quarterback Donald Hammond III said. “I think we have some sleepers, too. Amari Terry’s not talked about a lot, I think he’s going to have a big year as well.”
Injury updates
Tailback Kade Remsberg is not practicing with an unspecified ailment, and Calhoun said the 1,000-yard rusher likely wouldn’t be back for at least a month.
Outside linebacker Lakota Wills is also missing.
Another injury note, fullback Timothy Jackson is back with the team after missing the final two games. The Gazette had previously reported that Jackson had suffered a knee injury, but the sophomore fullback said that was not the case. The Gazette has learned it was an ankle injury that ended his breakout season.
New-look secondary taking shape
The secondary returns only cornerback Milton (Tre’) Bugg, so obviously major changes were on the way at those positions. The Falcons are lining up with sophomore David Eure at the cornerback position opposite Bugg. Bugg and Eure were both three-star recruits, with Eure choosing Air Force over Vanderbilt, Rutgers and San Diego State, among others. Corvan Taylor is at the strong safety spot vacated by Garrett Kauppila and Demani Hansford is playing the free safety spot opened by Jeremy Fejedelem.
Odds and ends
Senior-to-be Joey Woodring, taking first-team reps at nose guard, looks uncannily similar to Cody Gessler, who played that spot before graduating in 2019. Both were about 5-foot-11, similar weight, same hair and both are Texans. They could easily pass as brothers. … Speaking of doppelgängers, Thadius Blackmon is built exactly like his inside linebacker partner Demonte Meeks. Meeks will be a senior this year, Blackmon, a former three-star recruit, a junior. Meeks was listed at 6-1, 235 on last year’s roster, while Blackmon was 6-1, 230. It is difficult to differentiate between the two when they line up next to each other, and given Meeks’ production in a second-team All-Mountain West season, that’s got to be an encouraging thought for Falcons’ fans. … Freshman tight end Kyle Patterson, who notably committed to Air Force last February over an offer from Alabama, has taken first-team repetitions.