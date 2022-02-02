Air Force reeled in its biggest football commitments as many programs coasted to the end of the recruiting period.
Jack Curtis sat in front of several hats on Wednesday and picked up the one with the Falcons’ logo, ending a recruiting process that saw him pick up offers from Arizona, San Diego State and Army, among others, and choose Air Force.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end from Dallas holds a .8530 ranking from 247Sports, making him the third-highest signee in program history in the dozen or so years the site has archived its rankings.
As one of 11 three-star recruits to sign with coach Troy Calhoun’s team on Wednesday, the addition of Curtis also showed that the traditional signing day continues to be a major day for Air Force despite the addition of an early signing period in December that for many programs has become the pivotal day to add talent.
Air Force’s haul also included linebacker Cooper Roy, whose .8477 rating places him No. 5 all-time for the Falcons on 247Sports. Roy, a 6-3, 220-pound linebacker, obliterated Missouri’s all-time sack record with 59. The old record was 42. He had 26 as a junior, then 25 more as a senior despite playing two fewer games.
The 11 three-star recruits from Wednesday also included a pair of running backs, Dylan Carson of Marysville, Wash., and Kade Frew of the famed Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., that has produced recent Falcon defenders Kyle Johnson and Jordan Jackson as well as New England Patriots quarterback Mack Jones. Frew, 5-8, 180, ran for 2,500 yards in fewer than two full seasons for a team that saw players also sign with Florida, Vanderbilt and Minnesota.
Air Force’s 17 three-star recruits – as assigned by 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals – are third in the Mountain West behind Boise State and Utah State, which each had 19. Recruiting rankings don’t often reflect the actual haul for the Falcons, as they do not release a list of their signees and cannot comment on recruiting classes because recruits are not technically bound by scholarship offers and remain subject to the academy’s appointment process.
The Gazette independently produces its own list of signees.
Other three-star recruits in this year’s class include three offensive linemen, four defensive linemen or defensive ends, two tight ends, a cornerback and a quarterback (Kemper Hodges of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.).
Air Force went 10-3 this past season, defeating Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.
Air Force football signees from the high school class of 2022
Jackson Adams LB 6-4 227 Littleton (Arapahoe)
Cody Ahola* TE 6-5 215 Gilroy, Calif. (Christopher)
Brian Bradley DE 6-3 220 Woodstock, Ga. (River Ridge)
Ridge Brewington OL 6-3 275 Bartlesville, Okla.
Herman Brister III ATH 6-3 200 Baton Rouge, La. (Southern Univ. Lab School)
Levi Brown S 6-1 170 Charlotte, N.C. (Providence)
Michael Bunyan DE 6-4 225 Port Washington, Wisc.
Jeremiah-Joseph Bwire TE 6-3 230 Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman)
Dylan Carson* RB 6-0 195 Marysville, Wash. (Pilchuck)
Lucas Chappell OL 6-3 260 Afton, Wyo. (Star Valley)
Kurt Chesney LS 6-0 210 Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Kaden Cloud* RB 5-11 185 Gilbert, Ariz. (Williams Field)
Cameron Collins OL 6-4 265 Cincinnati (St. Xavier)
Mario Crawford DE 6-4 220 Jonesboro, Ark. (Valley View)
Terrance Cullivan S 6-0 185 Cypress, Texas (Bridgeland)
Jack Curtis* DE 6-3 230 Dallas (Highland Park)
Colter Dawson OLB 6-4 235 Jackson, Wyo. (Jackson Hole)
Drew Dubuclet LB 6-2 213 Dallas (Lake Highlands)
Devin Dunn OLB 5-11 195 Chandler, Ariz.
Beau Edwards DL 6-2 275 Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal)
Nate Elwood OL 6-3 270 Marysville, Wash. (Pilchuck)
Dylan Evans WR 6-0 180 Little Elm, Texas
Alec Falk* OL 6-5 272 Monument (Palmer Ridge)
Luke Freer K 6-3 200 Fairhope, Ala.
Kade Frew* RB 5-8 180 Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)
Pharoh Fisher CB 6-0 193 Mckeesport, Pa. (Serra Catholic)
Jackson Garrett DL 6-3 270 Cincinnati (Moeller)
Daniel Goolsby OL 6-3 275 Friendswood, Texas
Houston Hawkins WR 6-3 168 Prosper, Texas
Quentin Hayes QB 6-1 175 Enterprise, Ala.
Will Henne P 6-5 200 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Connor Herford DE 6-4 230 Cass City, Miss.
Kemper Hodges* QB 6-1 225 Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (South Walton)
Chedon James* WR 5-9 170 Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)
Zach Juckel LB 6-3 210 Lakeville, Minn. (South)
Daniel Jupiter RB 5-11 180 St. James, La.
Aiden Lal ATH 6-3 210 Hudson, Ohio
Trevor Lorenz WR 6-3 190 Noble, Okla.
Jaris McIntosh* CB 6-2 195 Lakeview, Mich.
Luke Meyer* DE 6-5 210 Littleton (Valor Christian)
Jayson Montgomery-Scott OL 6-4 315 New Orleans (Brother Martin)
Omari Murdock* TE 6-5 210 Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy)
Jayden Oquendo OL 6-2 285 Olate, Kan. (Northwest)
Cade Palmer RB 6-2 200 Colorado Springs (TCA)
Bobby Piland* DL 6-2 295 Rocklin, Calif.
Joe Radovan OL 6-3 285 Denton, Texas (Guyer)
Austin Ratliff ATH 6-2 205 Silverton, Ore.
Matthew Reddick LB 6-3 220 Charlotte, N.C. (South Mecklenburg)
Henry Rickels* OT 6-4 275 Bellevue, Neb. (Bellevue West)
Cooper Roy* LB 6-3 220 Springfield, Mo. (Glendale)
Jordan Shuler LB 6-2 220 Washington D.C. (Gonzaga)
Quin Smith WR 6-2 190 Calhoun, Ga.
Tyler Stevens RB 6-1 213 Canton, Ga. (Creekview)
Colin Stewart DL 6-2 235 Nashville (CPA)
Luke Sudul* OL 6-4 285 Marietta, Ga. (Pope)
Jace Sutulovich OL 6-2 290 Siloam Springs, Ark.
Trevor Tate OL 6-4 275 Waxhaw, N.C. (Cuthbertson)
Andrew Tillett* DL 6-3 290 Sumner, Wash.
KJ Truehill CB 6-0 165 Katy, Texas (Paetow)
Rudy Varela OL 6-4 285 Queen Creek, Ariz. (Casteel)
Luke Vonderhaar OT 6-4 245 Bettendorf, Iowa (Pleasant Valley)
Sam Wenaas* OLB 6-4 210 Frisco, Texas
Brody Whitson ATH 6-2 235 Seguine, Texas (Navarro)
*-Signifies a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals