Running back Kade Frew from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., signed with Air Force football on Wednesday.

Air Force reeled in its biggest football commitments as many programs coasted to the end of the recruiting period.

Jack Curtis sat in front of several hats on Wednesday and picked up the one with the Falcons’ logo, ending a recruiting process that saw him pick up offers from Arizona, San Diego State and Army, among others, and choose Air Force.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end from Dallas holds a .8530 ranking from 247Sports, making him the third-highest signee in program history in the dozen or so years the site has archived its rankings.

As one of 11 three-star recruits to sign with coach Troy Calhoun’s team on Wednesday, the addition of Curtis also showed that the traditional signing day continues to be a major day for Air Force despite the addition of an early signing period in December that for many programs has become the pivotal day to add talent.

Air Force’s haul also included linebacker Cooper Roy, whose .8477 rating places him No. 5 all-time for the Falcons on 247Sports. Roy, a 6-3, 220-pound linebacker, obliterated Missouri’s all-time sack record with 59. The old record was 42. He had 26 as a junior, then 25 more as a senior despite playing two fewer games.

The 11 three-star recruits from Wednesday also included a pair of running backs, Dylan Carson of Marysville, Wash., and Kade Frew of the famed Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., that has produced recent Falcon defenders Kyle Johnson and Jordan Jackson as well as New England Patriots quarterback Mack Jones. Frew, 5-8, 180, ran for 2,500 yards in fewer than two full seasons for a team that saw players also sign with Florida, Vanderbilt and Minnesota.

Air Force’s 17 three-star recruits – as assigned by 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals – are third in the Mountain West behind Boise State and Utah State, which each had 19. Recruiting rankings don’t often reflect the actual haul for the Falcons, as they do not release a list of their signees and cannot comment on recruiting classes because recruits are not technically bound by scholarship offers and remain subject to the academy’s appointment process.

The Gazette independently produces its own list of signees.

Other three-star recruits in this year’s class include three offensive linemen, four defensive linemen or defensive ends, two tight ends, a cornerback and a quarterback (Kemper Hodges of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.).

Air Force went 10-3 this past season, defeating Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.

Air Force football signees from the high school class of 2022

Jackson Adams   LB   6-4   227   Littleton (Arapahoe)  

Cody Ahola*   TE   6-5   215   Gilroy, Calif. (Christopher)  

Brian Bradley   DE   6-3   220   Woodstock, Ga. (River Ridge)  

Ridge Brewington   OL   6-3   275   Bartlesville, Okla.  

Herman Brister III   ATH   6-3   200   Baton Rouge, La. (Southern Univ. Lab School)

Levi Brown   S   6-1   170   Charlotte, N.C. (Providence)  

Michael Bunyan   DE   6-4   225   Port Washington, Wisc.  

Jeremiah-Joseph Bwire   TE   6-3   230   Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman)  

Dylan Carson*   RB   6-0   195   Marysville, Wash. (Pilchuck)

Lucas Chappell   OL   6-3   260   Afton, Wyo. (Star Valley)  

Kurt Chesney   LS   6-0   210   Aliso Viejo, Calif.  

Kaden Cloud*   RB   5-11   185   Gilbert, Ariz. (Williams Field)  

Cameron Collins   OL   6-4   265   Cincinnati (St. Xavier)  

Mario Crawford   DE   6-4   220   Jonesboro, Ark. (Valley View)  

Terrance Cullivan   S   6-0   185   Cypress, Texas (Bridgeland)  

Jack Curtis*   DE   6-3   230   Dallas (Highland Park)  

Colter Dawson   OLB   6-4   235   Jackson, Wyo. (Jackson Hole)  

Drew Dubuclet   LB   6-2   213   Dallas (Lake Highlands)  

Devin Dunn   OLB   5-11   195   Chandler, Ariz.    

Beau Edwards   DL   6-2   275   Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal)  

Nate Elwood   OL   6-3   270   Marysville, Wash. (Pilchuck)  

Dylan Evans   WR   6-0   180   Little Elm, Texas  

Alec Falk*   OL   6-5   272   Monument (Palmer Ridge)

Luke Freer   K   6-3   200   Fairhope, Ala.

Kade Frew*   RB   5-8   180   Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)  

Pharoh Fisher    CB   6-0   193   Mckeesport, Pa. (Serra Catholic)

Jackson Garrett   DL   6-3   270   Cincinnati (Moeller)  

Daniel Goolsby   OL   6-3   275   Friendswood, Texas

Houston Hawkins   WR   6-3   168   Prosper, Texas

Quentin Hayes   QB   6-1   175   Enterprise, Ala.  

Will Henne   P   6-5   200   Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Connor Herford   DE   6-4   230   Cass City, Miss.  

Kemper Hodges*   QB   6-1   225   Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (South Walton)

Chedon James*   WR   5-9   170   Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)     

Zach Juckel   LB   6-3   210   Lakeville, Minn. (South)  

Daniel Jupiter   RB   5-11   180   St. James, La.  

Aiden Lal   ATH   6-3   210   Hudson, Ohio  

Trevor Lorenz   WR   6-3   190   Noble, Okla.

Jaris McIntosh*   CB   6-2   195   Lakeview, Mich.  

Luke Meyer*   DE   6-5   210   Littleton (Valor Christian)  

Jayson Montgomery-Scott   OL   6-4   315   New Orleans (Brother Martin)

Omari Murdock*   TE   6-5   210   Lucas, Texas (Lovejoy)

Jayden Oquendo   OL   6-2   285   Olate, Kan. (Northwest)  

Cade Palmer   RB   6-2   200   Colorado Springs (TCA)

Bobby Piland*   DL   6-2   295   Rocklin, Calif.  

Joe Radovan   OL   6-3   285   Denton, Texas (Guyer)

Austin Ratliff   ATH   6-2   205   Silverton, Ore.

Matthew Reddick   LB   6-3   220   Charlotte, N.C. (South Mecklenburg)

Henry Rickels*   OT   6-4   275   Bellevue, Neb. (Bellevue West)

Cooper Roy*   LB   6-3   220   Springfield, Mo. (Glendale)

Jordan Shuler   LB   6-2   220   Washington D.C. (Gonzaga)

Quin Smith   WR   6-2   190   Calhoun, Ga.

Tyler Stevens   RB   6-1   213   Canton, Ga. (Creekview)  

Colin Stewart   DL   6-2   235   Nashville (CPA)  

Luke Sudul*   OL   6-4   285   Marietta, Ga. (Pope)  

Jace Sutulovich   OL   6-2   290   Siloam Springs, Ark.  

Trevor Tate   OL   6-4   275   Waxhaw, N.C. (Cuthbertson)  

Andrew Tillett*   DL   6-3   290   Sumner, Wash.  

KJ Truehill   CB   6-0   165   Katy, Texas (Paetow)

Rudy Varela   OL   6-4   285   Queen Creek, Ariz. (Casteel)

Luke Vonderhaar   OT   6-4   245   Bettendorf, Iowa (Pleasant Valley)  

Sam Wenaas*   OLB   6-4   210   Frisco, Texas

Brody Whitson   ATH   6-2   235    Seguine, Texas (Navarro)

*-Signifies a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals

