Palmer Ridge offensive lineman Alec Falk looks toward his coach after signing with Air Force football on Wednesday. Falk's high school teammate Anthony Costanzo signs in the background with UNLV. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)

Alec Falk’s phone lit up with dozens of messages on Wednesday morning from a who’s who of 1990s Air Force football players.

Jemal Singleton, Chris Gizzi and many others sent words of encouragement. This is what happens when the next generation embraces the Bolt Brotherhood.

“It wasn’t just short messages, there were paragraphs; it was ridiculous,” said Falk, the 6-foot-5, 275 pound tackle from Palmer Ridge High School in Monument who signed with Air Force on Wednesday, following the path of his father, Carl, a 1998. “And there were videos of them saying congrats. The messages were all about the brotherhood there.”

As much as Carl tried to stay out of Alec’s recruiting process, once Alec committed Carl told him he could expect endless amounts of support.

“When they say it’s a brotherhood, it’s legit,” said Carl, an offensive lineman whose claim to fame was being featured in a celebratory photo following an upset road win over No. 8 Notre Dame in 1996 that was chosen as the Associated Press photo of the week and ran in Sports Illustrated. “I told him, ‘Now that you chose Air Force, you’re going to have 100 dads.’

“They’re always going to be with you.”

Alec is a three-star recruit who had an offer from Wyoming and had been recruited by Power Five programs like Kansas State.

“There’s not a whole lot that feels better than taking a human being and putting him where he doesn’t want to go, and Alec does that better than most,” Palmer Ridge coach Mike Armentrout said.

Projected to play offensive tackle at Air Force, Falk said the deciding factor wasn’t his father – in fact, Carl intentionally kept clear of the process to make sure the decision was Alec’s – but rather the interest Air Force showed.

Coach Troy Calhoun, whose son, Tyler, was a former teammate of Falk’s at Palmer Ridge, visited his house recently and when Falk attended an Air Force barbecue recently Calhoun sat with him.

“The love that Air Force showed me,” Falk said when asked for the biggest factor in his decision. “They wanted me more than any other program did.”

That’s not to say the family doesn’t think some divine influence was at play.

In June, Alec’s father received a Facebook memory from a football camp eight years earlier.

“Alec’s last day of Air Force camp, one tired 9-year-old boy,” the post said, along with photos of a young Alec at Falcon Stadium.

Later that day, the offer from Air Force arrived.

“Chills kind of go down your spine,” Carl Falk said. “God works in mysterious ways.”