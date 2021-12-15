Air Force does not release recruiting lists per policy, and athletes signing put their signature on a non-binding Certificate of Intent as opposed to the more common National Letter of Intent.
The following is a list of players The Gazette has independently confirmed signed on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. At least 30 additional players have verbally committed to the Falcons but may have not yet signed.
Jackson Adams LB 6-4 227 Littleton (Arapahoe)
Ridge Brewington OL 6-3 275 Bartlesville, Okla.
Michael Bunyan DE 6-4 225 Port Washington, Wisc.
Jeremiah-Joseph Bwire TE 6-3 230 Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman)
Kurt Chesney LS 6-0 210 Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Cameron Collins OL 6-4 265 Cincinnati (St. Xavier)
Terrance Cullivan S 6-0 185 Cypress, Texas (Bridgeland)
Devin Dunn OLB 5-11 195 Chandler, Ariz.
Beau Edwards DL 6-2 275 Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal)
Dylan Evans WR 6-0 180 Little Elm, Texas
Alec Falk OL 6-5 272 Monument (Palmer Ridge)
Jackson Garrett DL 6-3 270 Cincinnati (Moeller)
Daniel Goolsby OL 6-3 275 Friendswood, Texas
Will Henne P 6-5 200 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Kemper Hodges QB 6-1 225 Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (South Walton)
Zach Juckel LB 6-3 210 Lakeville, Minn. (South)
Daniel Jupiter RB 5-11 180 St. James, La.
Aiden Lal ATH 6-3 210 Hudson, Ohio
Trevor Lorenz WR 6-3 190 Noble, Okla.
Luke Meyer DE 6-5 210 Littleton (Valor Christian)
Jayson Montgomery-Scott OL 6-4 315 New Orleans (Brother Martin)
Jayden Oquendo OL 6-2 285 Olate, Kan. (Northwest)
Cade Palmer RB 6-2 200 Colorado Springs (TCA)
Jamar Price RB 6-1 210 Charlotte, N.C. (Providence)
Joe Radovan OL 6-3 285 Denton, Texas (Guyer)
Jordan Shuler LB 6-2 220 Washington D.C. (Gonzaga)
Tyler Stevens RB 6-1 213 Canton, Ga. (Creekview)
Colin Stewart DL 6-2 235 Nashville (CPA)
Luke Sudul OL 6-4 285 Marietta, Ga. (Pope)
Jace Sutulovich OL 6-2 290 Siloam Springs, Ark.
Trevor Tate OL 6-4 275 Waxhaw, N.C. (Cuthbertson)
Andrew Tillett DL 6-3 290 Sumner, Wash.
KJ Truehill CB 6-0 165 Katy, Texas (Paetow)
Luke Vonderhaar OT 6-4 245 Bettendorf, Iowa (Pleasant Valley)