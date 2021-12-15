051721-s-tcafbb 06.jpg

Air Force does not release recruiting lists per policy, and athletes signing put their signature on a non-binding Certificate of Intent as opposed to the more common National Letter of Intent.

The following is a list of players The Gazette has independently confirmed signed on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. At least 30 additional players have verbally committed to the Falcons but may have not yet signed.

Jackson Adams    LB  6-4  227  Littleton (Arapahoe)

Ridge Brewington    OL  6-3  275  Bartlesville, Okla.

Michael Bunyan     DE  6-4  225  Port Washington, Wisc.

Jeremiah-Joseph Bwire    TE  6-3  230  Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman)

Kurt Chesney    LS  6-0  210  Aliso Viejo, Calif.

Cameron Collins    OL  6-4  265  Cincinnati (St. Xavier)

Terrance Cullivan    S  6-0  185  Cypress, Texas (Bridgeland)

Devin Dunn    OLB  5-11  195  Chandler, Ariz.

Beau Edwards    DL  6-2  275  Bellaire, Texas (Episcopal)

Dylan Evans    WR  6-0  180  Little Elm, Texas

Alec Falk    OL  6-5  272  Monument (Palmer Ridge)

Jackson Garrett     DL  6-3  270  Cincinnati (Moeller)

Daniel Goolsby    OL  6-3  275 Friendswood, Texas

Will Henne    P  6-5  200  Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Kemper Hodges    QB  6-1  225  Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. (South Walton)

Zach Juckel    LB  6-3  210  Lakeville, Minn. (South)

Daniel Jupiter    RB  5-11  180  St. James, La.

Aiden Lal    ATH  6-3  210  Hudson, Ohio

Trevor Lorenz    WR  6-3  190  Noble, Okla.

Luke Meyer    DE  6-5  210  Littleton (Valor Christian)

Jayson Montgomery-Scott   OL  6-4  315  New Orleans (Brother Martin)

Jayden Oquendo    OL  6-2  285  Olate, Kan. (Northwest)

Cade Palmer    RB  6-2  200  Colorado Springs (TCA)

Jamar Price    RB  6-1  210  Charlotte, N.C. (Providence)

Joe Radovan    OL  6-3  285  Denton, Texas (Guyer)

Jordan Shuler    LB  6-2  220  Washington D.C. (Gonzaga)

Tyler Stevens    RB  6-1  213  Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Colin Stewart   DL  6-2  235  Nashville (CPA)

Luke Sudul   OL  6-4  285  Marietta, Ga. (Pope)

Jace Sutulovich    OL  6-2  290  Siloam Springs, Ark.

Trevor Tate    OL  6-4  275  Waxhaw, N.C. (Cuthbertson)

Andrew Tillett    DL  6-3  290  Sumner, Wash.

KJ Truehill    CB  6-0  165  Katy, Texas (Paetow)

Luke Vonderhaar    OT  6-4  245  Bettendorf, Iowa (Pleasant Valley)

