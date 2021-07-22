LAS VEGAS – Air Force had no players included on the All-Mountain West Preseason Team, which was announced Thursday morning at the conference’s media days.
Nevada junior quarterback Carson Strong was the Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, San Jose State defensive linemen Cade Hall took top defensive honors, and Utah State returner Savon Scarver was the special teams selection.
Nevada, Boise State and San Jose State led with four picks on the team, which included 11 players apiece from offense and defense and four specialists. Hawaii, San Diego State and Wyoming had three. Colorado State placed defensive lineman Scott Patchan and punter Ryan Stonehouse on the team selected by media.
Strong, recently listed by Sports Illustrated as its projected No. 1 overall pick in the next NFL Draft, was unmoved by his individual honor.
“I feel nothing from that,” Strong said. “It doesn’t put a smile on my face, it doesn’t make me happy. I care about winning. I would trade my last year’s Player of the Year trophy with the Mountain West trophy any day.”
Air Force and UNLV (the team with the fewest points in the preseason poll) were the only schools without a player included.
The biggest snub for Air Force was linebacker Demonte Meeks, a preseason first-team pick prior to the 2020 season before he was among several dozen Falcons to leave the academy on a semester-long turnback.
“It doesn’t matter what list you’re on, you’ve still got to come out and play,” Meeks said.
Running back Brad Roberts, defensive end Jordan Jackson, outside linebacker Lakota Wills and cornerback Milton Bugg III were also nominated.
Jackson, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound end who earned Mountain West postseason recognition following his sophomore and junior seasons and was a preseason first-team pick prior to the 2019 season, welcomed the lack of accolades for Air Force, which was picked to finish third in the Mountain Division a day earlier.
“That’s probably the most fun season you have is when you’re under the radar,” Jackson said. “Because nobody knows you and when you do something, people are like, ‘Who is that guy?’”
Hall, the top defensive pick, had an offer from Air Force as a recruit in Morgan Hill, Calif., but it came after he had signed with San Jose State.
“I was pretty low on their list, I think,” Hall said of Air Force’s interest after San Jose State had been the only team to recruit him prior to signing day. “A coach came out and talked to me, but I had already signed my (National Letter of Intent), so it was a little late at that point.”
2021 All-Mountain West preseason team
Offense
QB Carson Strong, jr., Nevada
WR Romeo Doubs, sr., Nevada
WR Khalil Shakir, sr., Boise State
RB Xazzvian Valladay, jr., Wyoming
RB Ronnie Rivers, sr., Fresno State
OL Keegan Cryder, jr., Wyoming
OL John Ojukwu, sr., Boise State
OL Jack Snyder, sr., San Jose State
OL Zachary Thomas, sr., San Diego State
OL Jake Stetz, sr., Boise State
TE Cole Turner, sr., Nevada
Defense
DL Cade Hall, sr., San Jose State
DL Cameron Thomas, jr., San Diego State
DL Scott Patchan, sr., Colorado State
DL Vilami Fehoko, jr., San Jose State
LB Chad Muma, jr., Wyoming
LB Caden McDonald, sr., San Diego State
LB Darius Muasau, so., Hawaii
DB Kekaula Kaniho, sr., Boise State
DB Jerrick Reed II, sr., New Mexico
DB Cortez Davis, sr., Hawaii
DB Tre Jenkins, jr., San Jose State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse, sr, Colorado State
PK Brandon Talton, jr., Nevada
PR Calvin Turner, sr., Hawaii
KR Savon Scarver, sr., Utah State