Even in a season so saturated in strangeness, this senior sendoff should stand out in its peculiarity.
Air Force will send 27 seniors ceremoniously out of the tunnel Thursday for their final home game against Colorado State. They’ll be met with silence in an empty stadium. No parents to meet them on the field as would generally be the case, no cheerleaders, band, fellow cadets or fans. Just 46,000ish unclaimed spots on bleachers.
“It’s definitely different,” senior running back Joshua Stoner said. “Definitely unexpected. It’s not something we envisioned. But the whole senior class has come together and is just accepting it and taking it for what it is.
“We’re going to be officers in the military — you have to adjust and adapt to any situation. So it’s not something we haven’t been trained to do. It’s just something we have to accept.”
Senior day is a big enough moment that coach Troy Calhoun even found it fair to draw a parallel between its magnitude and the tossing of hats in the air at graduation. Ask Calhoun at any time what his goal is for his team, and his answer will be to graduate players. So, to find anything in his opinion even tenuously comparable speaks volumes.
“I think they are two different events,” Calhoun said. “The football part is just what you share with your teammates, graduation day is what you share with your classmates; both of whom you build some deep, really lasting bonds. They are very special moments, quite frankly. I know for a good amount of our guys, those are two of the more memorable times that they have.”
Around noon Thursday 27 players and 13 managers will run out of the tunnel in a yet-to-be determined manner to say goodbye to a strange year with no one around to show their appreciation.
This class has gone 23-18 overall and 15-6 at home. Of course, those honored don’t comprise the complete class as it has been over the past four years. Several standout seniors like Demonte Meeks, Jordan Jackson, Lakota Wills and Milton Bugg III are not with the team this season as they are away for the semester on a turnback. They’ll be honored next year in whatever fashion the world and coronavirus dictate possible.
It’s just another layer of the strangeness surrounding everything right now.
“It’s definitely going to be weird,” senior outside linebacker Parker Noren said. “Usually there’s parents there to support you on the field, especially on senior day. But we’ve been dealing with it all year in an empty stadium, It has to be the last dance at Falcon Stadium, but we’ll keep playing like we’ve been playing all year.”