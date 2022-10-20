Brad Roberts has established himself as one of the top running backs in the nation and may end up as the most decorated fullback in Air Force history.

A three-time Mountain West Player of the Week this year and already closing in on 1,000 yards this season with 853 through seven games, everybody knows Roberts is where the Falcons’ offense starts.

It’s what happens when teams effectively contain Roberts and his fellow fullbacks that remains a struggle this season.

In blowout wins over Northern Iowa, Colorado, Nevada and UNLV, the Falcons fullbacks averaged 6.15 yards. The other positions on offense averaged 9.3 yards per rush/catch in those games, as defenses have been forced to load the box and everything opens.

But in the three other games — Wyoming, Navy and Utah State — the fullbacks averaged 4.23 yards and those other plays dipped to 6.2 yards on average.

“No,” said coach Troy Calhoun when asked if it’s a concern that Air Force has struggled to unlock other phases of its offense this season when the fullback has been well-defended, “because I think in past years that’s probably accurate, too.”

Calhoun is largely correct. In the three games where the fullback position struggled the most last season — vs. Army, Navy and San Diego State — the other spots on offense were limited to 5.2 yards per play, a mark even worse than this year's.

But by the end of the season, that was a different story. In the First Responder Bowl, Louisville held Air Force’s fullbacks to fewer than 4 yards per carry, yet the other positions piled up 343 yards of offense and led the team to a 31-28 victory.

Perhaps this is all because defenses that can defend the fullback effectively are well-equipped to defend everything effectively. And possibly it’s a product of the team’s personnel. Last year, the Falcons had Micah Davis and Brandon Lewis at the slot receiver position. This year has been a revolving door, as the offense has seen injuries to Dane Kinamon, Zac Larrier and Cade Harris at slot receiver as well as DeAndre Hughes at tailback and Kyle Patterson at tailback.

But many of those players are now back, and the Falcons remain committed to opening up the full arsenal.

“We do try to work all facets,” Calhoun said.

This issue is particularly relevant this week, as Boise State features the No. 2 overall defense in the country and is giving up just 101.8 yards per game on the ground.

Slot receiver Amari Terry is no stranger to explosive offenses, having played with current New England quarterback Mac Jones in high school at the Bolles School near Jacksonville, Fla. — the program that also provided the Falcons with star defenders Jordan Jackson and Kyle Johnson in recent years.

Terry caught a 40-yard touchdown against Utah State, a game where the Falcons largely struggled to find yards away from the middle. He said the effort will continue to make such plays will continue.

“We practice it a lot every week,” Terry said. “If the run game’s not going, we might have to open it up and we’ll be prepared because we practice so much in practice every day. I think everyone will be ready when their opportunity comes."