The final blank on Air Force’s schedule — aside from the bowl destination — was filled Monday.
The Falcons’ game at Colorado State on Nov. 16 will kick off at 5 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN2, the network announced.
The game will decide an unofficial state championship, as Air Force, Colorado and Colorado State are playing each other for just the second time in history and the first time in 50 years. The Rams fell to the Buffaloes in the season opener, and Air Force defeated CU in Boulder in September. An Air Force win in Fort Collins would give the Falcons the victory in the three-team round robin, while a loss would mean a three-way 1-1 tie.
This will be Air Force’s third game on ESPN2 this season, following 8:15 p.m. starts against Boise State and Utah State.
There will be no more late-night starts for Air Force this season, as it plays at noon Saturday at New Mexico on AT&T Sports Net and finishes the season at noon against Wyoming at Falcon Stadium in a game broadcast on Facebook.
The Falcons (7-2) are bowl eligible for the first time in three years. The Armed Forces Bowl has a Mountain West tie-in this year, and Air Force, when bowl eligible, has gone to the Fort Worth, Texas-based bowl in other years when that has been the case. The game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. MT Jan. 4 on ESPN from TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The Falcons are riding a four-game winning streak. Colorado State (4-5), which is off this week, has won three straight.