Air Force's football schedule was finalized by the selection of television networks and kick times, according to an announcement by the Mountain West. The Falcons will play all remaining games (six conference and Army) on national television on CBS, CBS Sports Network or Fox Sports Networks.
The Falcons open conference play Oct. 24 at San Jose State, with an 8:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1, followed by a visit to Falcon Stadium by Boise State at 4 p.m. Oct. 31 on CBS-SN.
Air Force will visit Army in the second leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy competition at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 on CBS. Air Force returns to conference play at Wyoming at 8 p.m. Nov. 14 on CBS-SN.
Air Force had back-to-back home games move off their original Saturday dates. The Falcons play New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 on FS1. Air Force will play on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth time in school history, and second straight time at home, vs. Colorado State at noon Nov. 26 on CBS-SN.
Air Force closes the regular season at Utah State at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 on CBS-SN. The team is off Dec. 12 to accommodate final exams. The conference championship game is Dec. 19 at the top seed.
The conference has 42 games distributed nationally on various platforms. The MW national TV slate features 40 conference games, a nonconference contest and the Mountain West championship game, beginning Oct. 24.
The academy will continue to work closely with local and state public health officials and hopes to welcome fans back to Falcon Stadium if COVID-19 pandemic conditions permit.
Air Force Football Schedule
Day Date Time Opponent (TV)
Saturday Oct. 3 4 p.m. Navy Won 40-7
Saturday Oct. 24 8:30 p.m. at San Jose State* (FS1)
Saturday Oct. 31 4 p.m. Boise State* (CBS-SN)
Saturday Nov. 7 9:30 a.m. at Army (CBS)
Saturday Nov. 14 8 p.m. at Wyoming* (CBS-SN)
Friday Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. New Mexico* (FS1)
Thursday Nov. 26 Noon Colorado State* (CBS-SN)
Thursday Dec. 3 7:30 p.m. at Utah State* (CBS-SN)
Dec. 12 Open
Dec. 19 TBA MW Championship (Host site)