Cadets attend the Air Force Falcons home football with fan cardboard cut-outs during the Falcons' game against the Navy Midshipmen at Falcon Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. The game was not open to the public due to coronavirus concerns.The Falcons defeated the Navy by a score of 40 to 7.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)