"When you go through our schedule, we’re going to play a good one."
- Troy Calhoun, Air Force football coach
Here's the slate Calhoun is referencing, a schedule that includes three appearances on CBS, home games vs. both in-state FBS foes, a service academy rival and the perennial conference hotshot as well as trips to an NFL stadium, an MLB stadium and a brand new venue in Southern California.
vs. Northern Iowa, 11 a.m., Saturday (Altitude)
Air Force has won 15 consecutive openers against FCS competition, but this is one of the perennial powers at that level. Michigan State transfer at QB, defense that knows how to stop the run. Hmm.
vs. Colorado, 1:30 p.m., Sept. 10 (CBS)
The Buffs visit Falcon Stadium for the first time since the tail end of the Vietnam Era. The teams renewed a long-dormant in-state rivalry in 2019, with Air Force winning 30-23 in overtime.
at Wyoming, 6 p.m., Sept. 16 (CBS SN)
Air Force’s Friday night Mountain West opener comes at a venue where it hasn’t won since 2012. Craziness has a way of finding the Falcons in Laramie.
vs. Nevada, 6 p.m. Sept. 23 (FS1)
The past five meetings have come down to the wire, with Air Force winning three (two in overtime) and outscoring Nevada 198-192. This one will be under the Friday night lights at Falcon Stadium.
vs. Navy, 10 a.m., Oct. 1 (CBS)
This will be the first service academy game at Falcon Stadium under normal circumstances since 41,401 showed up to see Air Force edge Army in 2019. AFA has outscored Navy 63-10 in the past two meetings.
at Utah State, TBA, Oct. 8 (Fox Sports Net)
The Aggies came to Falcon Stadium early last season, overcame an 11-point deficit in the final 10 minutes and then rode that victory to take the tiebreaker and the Mountain Division title.
at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., Oct. 15 (CBS SN)
The highlight here is the venue, as Air Force will get its first look at the Raiders’ $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium that UNLV also calls home. The Falcons clobbered the Rebels in 2021 without throwing a pass.
vs. Boise State, 5 p.m. Oct. 22 (CBS SN)
For all of Boise State’s perceived dominance in the conference, these teams are 4-4 in their past eight meetings. The Falcons won 24-17 last year in Boise.
vs. Army, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 5 (CBS)
The return of the Commander’s Classic at the Texas Rangers’ home in Arlington, Texas. The first installment in 2021 saw Army win in overtime in front of 32,537 under a closed retractable roof.
vs. New Mexico, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Rocky Long’s defenses at San Diego State stymied the Falcons. Might be worth keeping an eye on this one to see if he can bring a similar impact in Year 3 as New Mexico’s defensive coordinator.
vs. Colorado State, TBA, Nov. 19 (Fox Sports Net)
The first meeting with CSU under new coach Jay Norvell, whose pass-heavy offense offers such a stark contrast the Air Force’s attack that has led the nation in rushing the past two seasons.
at San Diego State, 7 p.m., Nov. 26 (CBS SN)
San Diego State is opening the 35,000-capacity Snapdragon Stadium this season. The Aztecs’ nine-game winning streak over Air Force includes four victories by four or fewer points.