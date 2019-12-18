Air Force football began collecting signatures on Wednesday from the first recruiting class since the Pentagon gave athletes a direct path to the NFL.
This first wave of signees showed there may be little impact from the new rule that will allow service academy graduates to delay military obligations while pursuing professional football.
The early signing class included seven three-star recruits and was ranked second in the Mountain West by 247Sports.
But no player interviewed by The Gazette indicated that the rule change influenced their decision.
“If I can get to the NFL, of course I want to go,” said Blake Burris, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end from Dallas who chose the Falcons over Colorado, Boston College, Army and multiple Ivy League programs. “But my dreams are a lot bigger than that.”
For slot receiver Seth Meador of Denton, Texas, it was a day-in-the-life visit with Falcons senior Geraud Sanders that sealed the deal.
“I tell you what, that was just the most exciting thing I’ve ever seen with my eyes,” Meador said. “I got to be around the people and I got to attend a class. That environment at the academy, that just really did it for me. That’s why I chose it, was the people.”
Meador held a Mountain West offer from Nevada, and visited the Wolf Pack, but found the disparity noticeable.
“I tell you, just the way people interact with each other and teammates, it’s night and day difference,” he said, noting that the changes translate to off the field. At most schools, he said, a football group venturing to a restaurant would include only the receivers or another position sticking together. At Air Force, he found players from all spots intermingling.
“I’ve really thought about going to the academy and making a career out of it,” he said. “I’ve never really thought about the NFL in that kind of way.”
Halatoa Tai and his family knew nothing of the Air Force Academy when he was first approached by coach Alex Means at his Las Vegas-area school. The son of a flight attendant, Tai had always wanted to be a pilot, so he was open to hearing what the program had to offer.
“I was just amazed and blown away,” said Tai, who shares great-grandparents with Air Force defensive lineman Mosese Fifita.
By the time he committed, he said his mother — who had early hesitations — regretted that she hadn’t sent all her sons to the academy. Her other sons, by the way, played at UCLA and Utah.
Tai’s brother Sam suffered four knee injuries in college, ending his playing career. He had long since instilled in Halatoa that professional football was a long shot at best and he needed to prioritize the best career path.
When Means called with that offer, Tai, who will serve a two-year Mormon mission before playing, knew the pieces had fallen into place.
“I was at a loss for words,” he said. “All I could say was thank you.”
This recruiting class is far from complete. The Gazette knows of 36 players who sent in their paperwork on Wednesday, and that generally makes up less than half of an academy haul in a season. There were no quarterbacks signed and only one running back, reflecting a trend at other programs like Boise State, where players at skill positions opted not to commit early and instead wait until February.
The Falcons cannot comment on players even after they sign, as the appointment process is not complete. Academy signees are not bound by the agreement they submit, unlike those at other schools who sign National Letters of Intent.
The class includes an instate three-star lineman in 6-5, 272-pound Adam Karas of Pomona, a local product in Lewis-Palmer receiver Jake Martin, and a receiver/tight end who is both instate and the son of two former Air Force athletes in Ralston Valley’s Caleb Rillos.
There were players from Southern California to Washington, Connecticut to Florida and 15 states in between.
What there wasn’t — at least at quick glance — is a player who saw No. 24 Air Force — which will put its 10-2 record on the line against Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27 — as a ticket to pro ball.
“Being ranked in the Top 25, a lot of people are starting to recognize them as a big-time football program,” Burris said. “It’s well-deserved. I feel like being able to go straight to the NFL will help get even better players. But I made my decision before I found out (about the new rules).”
Added Tai, “I know deep down in my heart it was the best decision I could make and I’m so happy for it.”