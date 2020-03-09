These were party crashers Air Force was happy to welcome.
Expecting no more than one or two scouts, Falcons senior receiver Geraud Sanders, cornerback Zane Lewis and kicker Jake Koehnke performed for representatives from a dozen NFL teams at their Pro Day on Monday.
“It was good that they were all here,” Lewis said. “At least they know about our team and our players and how much Air Force does have.”
The scouts don’t speak with media, so no explanation was given for the abundance of eyes on hand to watch the three seniors — who were joined by 2017 graduate Jacob Onyechi, who returned for his third pro day workout at the academy but was slowed by a hamstring injury suffered last week.
Onyechi didn’t sprint, but his 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump showed the leaping ability still exists after nearly three years on active duty in Florida.
Explanations for the large turnout could be the new pro policy, which presents a path for service academy graduates to turn professional immediately. It could also be the play of the three — Sanders led the nation in yards per reception, Lewis ranked third in the Mountain West in passes defended and returned two interceptions 99 yards for touchdowns. Koehkne was a perfect 13 for 13 on field-goal attempts. There could also have been an expectation that standout offensive lineman Scott Hattok and nose guard Mosese Fifita would perform. Neither did, as they are each reportedly dropping weight and intend to serve on active duty without pursuing football careers.
“It’s a tribute to my teammates, coaches and some top-notch players that can draw NFL attention,” Sanders said.
Many of those players were on hand, as a who’s-who of Air Force athletes showed up to support the pro hopefuls. Quarterback Donald Hammond III, all-conference basketball player Lavelle Scottie and about 20 other athletes were present at the Holaday Athletic Center.
Sanders stressed again that he has every intention of serving as an Air Force pilot, but he wants to see what football could offer as well. Though complete test results were not available — players perform vertical leap, broad jump, 40-yard dash, bench press and agility drills as well as simulated game situations — Sanders said he ran a 40 in the low 4.5 seconds and achieved his goal.
“I wanted to show the scouts I’m an all-around player,” Sanders said. “Coming from Air Force there’s the stigma that we might not run the most routes, but I feel like I’m a pretty good route runner and showed that today.
“We should be hearing back soon. I’m excited about what I did.”