Air Force’s leading rusher has been removed from the football team.
“Cole Fagan has been removed from the team pending an ongoing investigation,” the Falcons football team said in a statement.
Fagan ran for 997 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior last year. That included a 260-yard effort in the season finale against Colorado State that set a single-game yardage record for an Air Force fullback and was the third-most yards gained in a game by any runner in team history.
A post-spring depth chart released by the team did not include Fagan, though he was mentioned among returning starters. Air Force associate athletic director for communications Troy Garnhart said Fagan was removed from the team in April. Garnhart would not comment on the language of the statement, which would seem to imply that if Fagan were cleared by the investigation that he could return to the team. Garnhart said the statement stands on its own.
Fagan, a native of Dunnellon, Fla., and the son of former NFL defensive end Kevin Fagan, broke out in the 2018 season after serving as a reserve in his first two seasons.
There is no shortage of depth at the position. Senior Taven Birdow has run 138 times for 640 yards and six touchdowns in his career, while senior converted tailback Christian Mallard moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart for a period of time last season in his first year at the position.
