Air Force football has used its first week of spring practice to rapidly install its system as it braces for a schedule that will look entirely different.
Coach Troy Calhoun, speaking Thursday with media for the first time since the 2020 season wrapped with a loss at Army in December, laid out the approach for the spring session but left a key question unanswered.
“We’re going to see as we go,” Calhoun said when asked if any players were currently away on turnbacks. About 40 players utilized them in the fall. A turnback during this spring semester, for a football player who had not taken one during the fall, would tack on an additional semester to their time at the academy and gain an additional football season.
Calhoun noted that the Falcons returned just three starters on offense (presumably referring to quarterback Haaziq Daniels, tight end Kyle Patterson and fullback Brad Roberts) and three on defense (cornerback David Eure, strong safety Corvan Taylor and free safety Ethan Erickson).
“We’re an underdog,” he said. “And we know that. When you look at the number of guys that are returning. Yet at the same time I’ll say this. The spirit and the work ethic of these guys has been neat to see.”
Missing from his evaluation are past defensive starters Tre’ Bugg (cornerback), Christopher Herrera (defensive line), Jordan Jackson (defensive end), James Jones IV (cornerback/safety), Demonte Meeks (linebacker) and Lakoka Will (outside linebacker), who were among those who opted out in 2020 and are now, presumably, back with the team during the spring session that is closed to media and fans.
Calhoun said the first four practices saw the installation of the majority of the team’s offensive and defensive playbook. He estimated that of 680 calls that might take place in the fall if the full 12-game season is played, roughly 700 of them have already been put into place.
This will allow the team to benefit from repetitions in the spring and fall before encountering a slew of new opponents. Lafayette and Florida Atlantic join the schedule in the non-conference. Nevada, San Diego State and UNLV will be back on from the West Division in the Mountain West as the schedule rotates. Within the division Utah State and Boise State have new coaching staffs, Wyoming has a new offensive coordinator, and the Falcons still haven’t played against Colorado State since it hired coach Steve Addazio prior to the 2020 season.
The Falcons have thus far operated in spring practice without interruptions from COVID-19, though Calhoun said some individuals have missed action with connections to the virus. The only adjustments from a typical spring season have come with extra spacing in the meeting rooms.