Air Force’s running game and defense have turned the season opener into a blowout.
The Falcons lead Colgate 48-7 as play begins in the fourth quarter. They’ve gotten here behind seven rushing touchdowns – including three for quarterback Donald Hammond III and two for tailback Kade Remsberg – and just one passing attempt, a 41-yard connection from Isaiah Sanders to Geraud Sanders.
Air Force leads 349 to 43 in rushing yards.
Colgate has struggled against the Falcons’ defense.
Tre’ Bugg intercepted a Grant Breneman pass on the third play of the game, setting up a 33-yard scoring drive.
The Falcons have four tackles for loss – including two sacks – and recovered a snap over Breneman’s head at the Colgate 1, setting up Hammond’s third touchdown.
Colgate had the No. 1 FCS scoring defense a year ago and gave up 26 second-quarter points over the entire season. This year the Raiders have already given up 27 in the second quarter to Villanova in an opening loss last week and today gave up 28 in the second quarter to Air Force.
Air Force scored those 28 points in 10 minutes, 15 seconds.
The Falcons have won all 12 openers under coach Troy Calhoun against FCS competition.
Get more of the latest update from sports reporter Brent Briggeman below: