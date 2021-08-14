The full-on, tackle-to-ground opportunities were few for Air Force’s top units in Saturday’s first scrimmage of the fall, but there was something special to the team about the practice’s location.
“It’s still great to be down here,” said defensive end Jordan Jackson of his long-awaited return to Falcon Stadium. “We haven’t been down here in, what, a year and a half? Two years now? Being able to come down on the field and work a little bit feels good.”
Jackson, a senior who was among the Falcons to depart last season on turnback, hadn’t been in the stadium since the end of the 2019 season when he helped the team to an 11-2 record.
For the freshmen, who took much of the work near the end of the 2½-hour scrimmage, this was their first chance.
Even coach Troy Calhoun expressed enthusiasm about returning to the podium with reporters in the media room after he communicated via Zoom in 2020.
“It is good to be in here, isn’t it?” Calhoun said.
In terms of the action on the field and assessing where things stand, the coaches gained a pile of useful film on the younger players but there were no absolute standouts to the media who joined a smattering of fans and players’ and coaches’ families who watched from the stands.
The first-team offense and defense did not participate beyond early drills that featured early whistles when a tackle was about to be made.
When those units did line up, the personnel was largely as expected. Junior quarterback Haaziq Daniels took starter’s reps at quarterback. Running back Brad Roberts, wide receiver David Cormier, tailback Jorden Gidrey and tight end Kyle Patterson were among the players featured at the skill spots. On the all-new offensive line, Ryan Booth (right tackle), Isaac Cochran (right guard), Ben Mercer (center), Ayden McCollough (left guard) and Everett Smalley (left tackle) had earned the right to go out with the 1s.
Among those not participating because of injury were receiver Brandon Lewis and offensive lineman Kris Campbell, so this would be far from a set group even it there still weren’t three weeks remaining from the opener against Football Championship Subdivision Lafayette.
On defense, the Falcons went with Jordan Jackson, Kalawai’a Pescaia and Christopher Herrera on the line, Lakota Wills, TD Blackmon and Demonte Meeks in the linebacker spots, and corners Milton Bugg III, Zion Kelly, safeties Trey Taylor and Corvan Taylor and nickel Ethan Erickson in the secondary.
The list of individuals making plays was long, given the length of the scrimmage.
Matt Malloy, who notched an interception at Utah State last year as a freshman, was a disruptive force on defense. Junior DeAndre Hughes and sophomore John Lee Eldridge III showed flashes at running back. Quarterback Jake Smith made several long scrambles and ran with power. Safety Pat Dahlen broke into the backfield for a sack. Junior outside linebacker Colby Raphiel stripped a ball carrier to create a turnover. Defensive back Jerome Gaillard, a freshman, intercepted a pass. Chance Stevenson, who Calhoun said will be the topic of discussion in the next few days in terms of staying at quarterback or moving back to tailback, completed several passes, including one to diving tight end Caden Blum. Other quarterbacks receiving extensive work were Jensen Jones and Ben Brittain.
“We had some of those other guys we wanted to be out there on the field on their own without coaches out there and see who could play, who really could function when they were on their own,” Calhoun said.
The team will return to practice for the next week and return to Falcon Stadium on Aug. 21 for another Saturday scrimmage.
“I thought our spirit was great, but there’s a ways to go just when it comes to just the quality of the execution snap after snap,” Calhoun said. “And even prior to the snap, lining up right and the kind of communication that has to occur amongst teammates. But I do think it’s good being in Falcon Stadium and having to do it in this environment.”