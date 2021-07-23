LAS VEGAS • Air Force unveiled its first depth chart of the 2021 season at the Mountain West Media Days, and the upcoming defensive battles are already apparent.
The defense lost most of its projected starters during the 2020 when players utilized turnbacks and left the academy for the semester following the Mountain West’s decision — later reversed — to not play the season because of COVID-19.
With turnback players now back in the fold, some of the players who filled in last season will enter fall camp with a leg up, according to the depth chart.
Inside linebacker Noah Bush is listed as a starter over TD Blackmon, who had taken first-team repetitions throughout spring practice in 2020 that ended just before the coronavirus shutdown. The same is true at strong safety, where Trey Taylor is now the backup to Ethan Erickson.
Of course, all positions will continue to shuffle throughout fall camp that begins on Aug. 6, and that will include sorting out a new offensive line that lost all five starters.
“We’re going to have to make a good number of discoveries,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
On the line, Ryan Booth and Everett Smalley are now the projected starters at tackle, Hawk Wimmer and Isaac Cochran at guards and Jason Medeiros at center.
At quarterback, Haaziq Daniels is still listed as the starter over Warren Bryan, which was how the position played out last year. Zachary Larrier (the Mountain West track champion in the 200 meter), Ben Brittain, Chance Stevenson and Jensen Jones are also included on the roster at quarterback.
Air Force Preseason Depth Chart
OFFENSE
OT Ryan Booth (6-5, 280, sr.)
Adam Karas (6-4, 285, so.)
OG Hawk Wimmer (6-4, 330, sr.)
Kris Campbell (6-1, 315, sr.)
C Jason Medeiros (6-0, 270, jr.)
Ben Mercer (6-0, 280, sr.)
OG Isaac Cochran (6-5, 320, sr.)
Ayden McCollough (6-3, 290, so.)
OT Everett Smalley (6-3, 265, so.)
Kaleb Holcomb (6-4, 265, so.)
TE Kyle Patterson (6-6, 245, jr.)
Dalton King (6-3, 215, sr.)
QB Haaziq Daniels (6-1, 200, jr.)
Warren Bryan (6-1, 205, sr.)
FB Omar Fattah (5-11, 215, jr.)
Elijah Robinson (5-10, 220, jr.)
TB Brad Roberts (5-11, 205, jr.)
Jordan Gidrey (5-6, 175, so.)
WR David Cormier (6-3, 225, jr.)
Jake Spiewak (6-4, 200, sr.)
WR Ben Jefferson (5-11, 190, jr.)
Brandon Lewis (5-89, 175, sr.)
DEFENSE
DL Jordan Jackson (6-5, 290, sr.)
McKenly O’Neal (6-3, 255, sr.)
NG Elijah Brockman (6-3, 275, jr.)
Kalawai’a Pescaia (6-0, 295, jr.)
DL Christopher Herrera (6-5, 275, jr.)
Kolby Barker (6-4, 280, sr.)
OLB Lakota Wills (6-3, 235, sr.)
Brandon Gooding (6-5, 240, sr.)
ILB Noah Bush (6-0, 220, sr.)
TD Blackmon (6-1, 225, jr.)
ILB Demonte Meeks (6-1, 240, sr.)
Johnathan Youngblood (5-11, 225, so.)
OLB Vince Sanford (6-1, 210, jr.)
Caleb Humphrey (6-3, 240, sr.)
CB Milton Bugg III (6-0, 180, sr.)
James Jones IV (6-2, 195, sr.)
SS Ethan Erickson (6-2, 205, jr.)
Trey Taylor (6-0, 205, so.)
FS Corvan Taylor (6-2, 205, sr.)
Jayden Goodwin (6-1, 180, so.)
CB Zion Kelly (5-10, 190, jr.)
Eian Castonguary (6-0, 185, so.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Brice Hhonaker (6-1, 195, sr.)
Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl (5-10, 185, sr.)
P Charles Bein (6-3, 190, so.)
LS Jacob Goldberg (6-0, 240, sr.)
Brendan Bentley (6-2, 245, jr.)
H Charles Bein (6-3, 190, so.)