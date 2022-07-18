Air Force football has provided its first cursory look at the 2022 team, releasing a depth chart in advance of the Mountain West media days that will be held in Las Vegas this week.
This is the first depth chart the Falcons have issued since the First Responder Bowl in December, when they capped a 10-3 season by defeating Louisville.
With 11 starters back (six on offense, five on defense) plus a host of others who started multiple games, this depth chart didn’t figure to full of surprises, and it’s not. Still, there are some items worth noting.
- Jace Waters (outside linebacker) and Wyatt Wilson (wide receiver) are the only starters on the offensive and defensive two-deep who have never started a game. Waters is listed at outside linebacker where Camby Goff played last year. Goff is now listed as a safety, replacing Corvan Taylor. Wilson is listed as the starter ahead of David Cormier at the split receiver spot.
- Zac Larrier is the No. 2 quarterback behind two-year returning starter Haaziq Daniels. This indicates the Falcons intend to keep Larrier at that spot instead of exploring him at other positions where he might be able to utilize the speed that has led him to multiple Mountain West titles in the 200-yard dash. Jenson Jones is also at quarterback, which is one of three positions where Air Force includes three players.
- No sophomores are on offense or defense, which likely reveals more about Air Force’s unwillingness to tip its hand than what the actual lineup depth chart will look like when Northern Iowa comes to Falcon Stadium for the opener on Sept. 3. The Falcons do typically lean on upperclassmen, and those classes are extra stocked because of the impact of a large number of players taking turnbacks during the 2020 season, but there are typically a handful of sophomores who crack the two-deep each year.
- Ben Jefferson is listed as the backup to Dane Kinamon at slot receiver. This is the position that lost Micah Davis (transfer), and beyond Kinamon there is little experience.
- Caden Blum is the No. 2 defensive tackle. Blum, a junior, has played tight end throughout his career.
- Colorado Springs native Luke Wieland, a Pine Creek graduate, is the projected starter handling kickoffs.
Air Force football depth chart
Offense
Tackle
63 Everett Smalley (6-3, 260, Jr.) Tampa, Fla.*
59 Adam Karas (6-4, 270, Jr.) Arvada
Guard
69 Wesley Ndago (6-2, 285, Jr.) Waco, Texas
66 Ayden McCollough (6-3, 305, Jr.) Brandon, Miss.
Center
68 Thor Paglialong (6-4, 285, Jr.) Woodstock, Ill.
64 Luke Hallstrom (6-2, 280, Jr.) Naperville, Ill.
Guard
73 Isaac Cochran (6-5, 325, Sr.) Concord, N.C.*
75 Ethan Jackman (6-4, 300, Jr.) Chaska, Minn.
Tackle
51 Kaleb Holcomb (6-4, 265, Jr.) Dublin, Ohio*
74 Mason Carlan (6-3, 290, Jr.) North Little Rock, Ark.
Tight end
88 Kyle Patterson (6-6, 250, Sr.) Gilbert, Ariz.
84 Caleb Rillos (6-5, 240, Jr.) Golden
Quarterback
4 Haaziq Daniels (6-1, 205, Sr.) Franklin, N.J.*
9 Zac Larrier (6-0, 190, Jr.) Youngstown, Ohio
5 Jensen Jones (6-2, 210, Jr.) Naples, Fla.
Fullback
20 Brad Roberts (5-11, 215, Sr.) Arvada
28 Emmanuel Michel (5-10, 215, Sr.) Lawrenceville, Ga.
44 Omar Fattah (5-11, 215, Sr.) Lakewood, Ohio
Tailback
8 DeAndre Hughes (5-8, 175, Sr.) Phoenix, Ariz.
24 John Lee Eldridge III (5-9, 195, Jr.) Lee’s Summit, Mo.
13 Jacob Trach (5-7, 180, Jr.) Elk Grove, Calif.
Wide receiver
23 Dane Kinamon (6-0, 195, Jr.) Peachtree City, Ga.*
27 Ben Jefferson (5-11, 195, Sr.) Cypress, Calif.
Wide receiver
11 Wyatt Wilson (6-3, 195, Jr.) New Canaan, Conn.
7 David Cormier (6-3, 225, Sr.) Albuquerque, N.M.
DEFENSE
Defensive end
49 Christopher Herrera (6-5, 265, Sr.) League City, Texas*
13 PJ Ramsey (6-3, 245, Jr.) Phenix City, Ala.
Nose guard
98 Kalawai’a Pescaia (6-0, 295, Sr.) Kailua, Hawaii
92 Elijah Brockman (6-3, 285, Sr.) Aurora
Tackle
48 Jayden Thiergood (6-3, 250, Jr.) Chicago, Ill.
87 Caden Blum (6-5, 265, Jr.) Baraboo, Wisc.
Outside linebacker
26 Vince Sanford (6-1, 225, Sr.) Hamilton, Ohio*
20 Jake Smith (6-1, 210, Jr.) Roswell, Ga.
Inside linebacker
27 TD Blackmon (6-1, 230, Sr.) Maryville, Tenn.
8 Bo Richter (6-2, 240, Jr.) Naperville, Ill.
Inside linebacker
40 Alec Mock (6-3, 240, Jr.) Weddington, N.C.*
35 Johnathan Youngblood (5-11, 215, Jr.) Atlanta, Ga.
Outside linebacker
18 Jace Waters (6-2, 220, Sr.) Allen, Texas
12 Patrick Dahlen (6-3, 210, Jr.) Canton, Ga.
Cornerback
17 Zion Kelly (5-10, 190, Sr.) Greenville, S.C.
9 Michael Mack II (6-1, 190, Jr.) Glenn Dale, Md.
Strong safety
11 Camby Goff (6-1, 205, Jr.) Reynoldsburg, Ohio*
16 Jayden Goodwin (6-1, 190, Jr.) Houston, Texas
Free safety
7 Trey Taylor (6-0, 205, Jr.) Frisco, Texas*
10 Jalen Mergerson (5-11, 195, Jr.) Aurora
Cornerback
2 Eian Castonguay (6-0, 195, JR.) Garden City, Mich.
5 Corey Collins (5-11, 185, Jr.) Suwanee, Ga.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
43 Matthew Dapore (6-0, 195, So.) Springboro, Ohio*
91 Anthony Rodriguez (5-9, 190, Jr.) Marietta, Ga.
Kickoffs
96 Luke Wieland (6-0, 195, Jr.) Colorado Springs
43 Matthew Dapore (6-0, 195, So.) Springboro, Ohio
Punter
95 Carson Bay (5-11, 160, So.) Tampa, Fla.*
98 Owen Konopacki (6-2, 205, So.) Sun Prairie, Wisc.
Long snapper
39 Brendan Bentley (6-2, 265, Sr.) Las Vegas, Nev.*
41 J. Frank Melgarejo III (6-0, 225, Jr.) Plantation, Fla.
Holder
95 Carson Bay (5-11, 160, So.) Tampa, Fla.
98 Owen Konopacki (6-2, 205, So.) Sun Prairie, Wisc.
Punt returner
23 Dane Kinamon (6-0, 195, Jr.) Peachtree City, Ga.
2 Amari Terry (5-7, 190, Sr.) Jacksonville, Ga.
Kickoff returner
23 Dane Kinamon (6-0, 195, Jr.) Peachtree City, Ga.
27 Ben Jefferson (5-11, 195, Sr.) Cypress, Calif.
*-Returning starter