Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for high school football players in the Class of 2020. Air Force, by rule, does not release a list of its signees, as they do not sign a binding National Letter of Intent but rather a Certificate of Intent. Here's the list of early signees for the Falcons, as compiled by The Gazette.
Andrew Bois D’Enghien ... 6-3 ... 245 ... OLB ... Bradenton, Fla. (Braden River)
Holden Brosnan ... 6-4 ... 275 ... OT ... San Diego (Cathedral Catholic)
Blake Burris* ... 6-4 ... 260 ... DE ... Dallas (Parish Episcopal)
Nolan Carey Jr. ... 5-9 ... 190 ... RB ... Harrisburg, N.C. (Hickory Ridge)
Grayson Cook ... OLB ... 6-2 ... 175 ... Belfry, Ky.
Pat Dahlen ... 6-3 ... 195 ... DB ... Canton, Ga. (Cherokee)
Brandon Engel ... 6-2 ... 198 ... WR ... Corinth, Texas (Lake Dallas)
Durham Harris ... 5-9 ... 195 ... ATH ... Corpus Christi, Texas (Flour Bluff)
Jalen Hodo* ... 6-0 ... 175 ... DB ... Mesquite, Texas (Poteet)
Billy Johnson ... 6-3 ... 285 ... DT ... Middleton, Wisc.
Antonio Johnson ... 6-4 ... 250 ... DE ... Snellville, Ga. (South Gwinnett)
Jarin Johnson ... 6-2 ... 200 ... OLB ... Arlington, Texas (Bowie)
Zach Johnson ... 6-4 ... 245 ... OLB ... Apex, N.C. (Apex Friendship)
Adam Karas* ... 6-5 ... 272 ... OL ... Arvada (Pomona)
Anthonie Lattany Jr. ... 6-4 ... 280 ... DE ... Nahunta, Ga. (Brantley County)
Seth Meador* ... 5-10 ... 170 ... WR ... Denton, Texas (Guyer)
Alex Morrison ... 6-0 ... 210 ... OLB ... Saline, Mich.
Kyle Niese ... 6-3 ... 280 ... OL ... Avon, Ind.
Jack Parker ... 6-3 ... 260 ... OL ... Carrollton, Texas (Creekview)
Fabrizio Pinton* ... 6-3 ... 200 ... K ... The Woodlands, Texas
Phillip “PJ” Ramsey ... 6-3 ... 230 ... LB ... Phenix City, Ala. (Central)
Caleb Rillos ... 6-5 ... 205 ... WR ... Arvada (Ralston Valley)
Kyle Rose ... 6-3 ... 265 ... OL ... Vicksburg, Mich.
Troy Sicaeros ... 6-0 ... 220 ... LS ... San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (JSerra Catholic)
Halatoa Tai* ... 6-1 ... 195 ... DB ... Henderson, Texas (Liberty)
Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner* ... 6-1 ... 203 ... DB ... Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman)
Mason Urick ... 6-2 ... 280 ... OL ... Lee’s Summit, Mo (North)
Parker Wroble ... 5-10 ... 170 ... ATH ... Hoschton, Ga. (Mill Creek)
*-Player rated as a three-star recruit