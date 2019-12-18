Signing.jpg

Andrew Bois D'Enghien holds up his Certificate of Intent after signing with Air Force on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDREW BOIS D'ENGHIEN"

Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for high school football players in the Class of 2020. Air Force, by rule, does not release a list of its signees, as they do not sign a binding National Letter of Intent but rather a Certificate of Intent. Here's the list of early signees for the Falcons, as compiled by The Gazette.

Andrew Bois D’Enghien ... 6-3 ... 245 ... OLB ... Bradenton, Fla. (Braden River)

Holden Brosnan ... 6-4 ... 275 ... OT ... San Diego (Cathedral Catholic)

Blake Burris* ... 6-4 ... 260 ... DE ... Dallas (Parish Episcopal)

Nolan Carey Jr.  ...  5-9  ...  190  ...  RB  ...  Harrisburg, N.C. (Hickory Ridge)

Grayson Cook ... OLB ... 6-2 ... 175 ... Belfry, Ky.

Pat Dahlen ... 6-3 ... 195 ... DB ... Canton, Ga. (Cherokee)

Brandon Engel ... 6-2 ... 198 ... WR ... Corinth, Texas (Lake Dallas)

Durham Harris ... 5-9 ... 195 ... ATH ... Corpus Christi, Texas (Flour Bluff)

Jalen Hodo* ... 6-0 ... 175 ... DB ... Mesquite, Texas (Poteet)

Billy Johnson ... 6-3 ... 285 ... DT ... Middleton, Wisc.

Antonio Johnson ... 6-4 ... 250 ... DE ... Snellville, Ga. (South Gwinnett)

Jarin Johnson ... 6-2 ... 200 ... OLB ... Arlington, Texas (Bowie)

Zach Johnson ... 6-4 ... 245 ... OLB ... Apex, N.C. (Apex Friendship)

Adam Karas*  ...  6-5  ...  272  ...  OL  ...  Arvada (Pomona)

Anthonie Lattany Jr. ... 6-4 ... 280 ... DE ... Nahunta, Ga. (Brantley County)

Seth Meador* ... 5-10 ... 170 ... WR ... Denton, Texas (Guyer)

Alex Morrison  ...  6-0  ...  210  ...  OLB  ...  Saline, Mich.

Kyle Niese ... 6-3 ... 280 ... OL ... Avon, Ind.

Jack Parker ... 6-3 ... 260 ... OL ... Carrollton, Texas (Creekview)

Fabrizio Pinton* ... 6-3 ... 200 ... K ... The Woodlands, Texas

Phillip “PJ” Ramsey ... 6-3 ... 230 ... LB ... Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Caleb Rillos ... 6-5 ... 205 ... WR ... Arvada (Ralston Valley)

Kyle Rose  ...  6-3  ...  265  ...  OL  ...  Vicksburg, Mich.

Troy Sicaeros ... 6-0 ... 220 ... LS ... San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (JSerra Catholic)

Halatoa Tai* ... 6-1 ... 195 ... DB ... Henderson, Texas (Liberty)

Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner* ... 6-1 ... 203 ... DB ... Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman)

Mason Urick ... 6-2 ... 280 ... OL ... Lee’s Summit, Mo (North)

Parker Wroble  ...  5-10  ...  170  ...  ATH  ...  Hoschton, Ga. (Mill Creek)

*-Player rated as a three-star recruit

