There is nothing subtle about the messages sent to the Air Force football team regarding the need to retrieve the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
The seniors met before the season and clearly outlined it as the No. 1 goal – higher even than a Mountain West title, bowl game, anything.
On the hill they hear fellow cadets telling them to bring it home.
Even in meeting rooms, former players like slot receivers coach Jake Campbell tells his guys, almost daily, that when he was at the academy, the trophy was always here.
“That’s a point of emphasis,” said slot receiver Ben Jefferson, who has only seen pictures of the trophy that hasn’t been at Air Force since it was lost to Army in the fall of 2017. “We talk about that a good amount.”
The trophy can’t be won vs. Navy at 10 a.m. Saturday, but it can’t be claimed by the Falcons or the Midshipmen without a victory. The victor will then have to finish the job by topping Army, which Air Force will face on Nov. 5 in Arlington, Texas and Navy will tackle Dec. 10 in Philadelphia.
“It’s everything,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "This game is everything. As long as I’ve been here, this game is everything. Getting that trophy.
“You can’t get the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy if you don’t beat Air Force.”
The teams playing Saturday are coming at this from very different places in term of recent success, both carry the same desperation.
For all Air Force’s recent success – 11-2 in 2019, 10-3 in 2021 and off to a 3-1 start this season – there have been no championships claimed. Not against the academies, not against the league. Two bowl games have been won as consolation, but not the primary goals.
Navy has fallen on rare hard times, posting losing seasons in three of the past four years and now sitting 1-2, with one of these losses to FCS Delaware.
Air Force is 3-1 in the past four meetings between the teams, with the victories coming by a combined 98-17. They haven’t lost to the Mids at Falcon Stadium since 2012.
These programs have won 36 of the 45 Commander-in-Chief’s trophies since the three-way series began in 1972. This matchup used to be the one that would all but crown the champion. Now it’s the one that will decide who gets to challenge Army to take the trophy.
Either way, the players see this as the top priority. And they didn’t need extra reminders to gain that perspective.
“It’s extremely important,” said Falcons fullback Brad Roberts, a Denver-area native who grew up attending Air Force games. “Obviously this is my last round, along with a lot of the guys. We haven’t been able to bring it home, and Navy’s our first step. So we’re looking to take that one.”
Added Air Force cornerback Michael Mack II, who grew up near Annapolis, Md., and attended Navy games as a child, “It’s been on my list since my commitment. … I have yet to win a championship in my football career. I look forward to closing in on it soon.”