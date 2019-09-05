Air Force has played close attention to what its conference has accomplished in this young season, and it’s hoping to add to it.
Through one week of action, the Mountain West has seen Nevada defeat Purdue, Hawaii top Arizona, Wyoming beat Missouri and Boise State roar back to upend Florida State.
Those are victories over teams from the Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC and ACC – four of the Power Five leagues.
The four wins already matches the total wins for the Mountain West over Power Five teams from last year’s regular season. Another was added when Fresno State took out Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
This week will bring more opportunities as San Diego State travels to UCLA (Pac-12), Nevada visits No. 16 Oregon (Pac-12), Fresno State hosts Minnesota (Big Ten) and Hawaii hosts Oregon State (Pac-12).
Then Air Force will have its shot, as it travels to Colorado for its first game against a Power Five opponent since visiting Michigan in Sept. 2017.
“It feels great to have them doing well,” cornerback Milton (Tre’) Bugg said. “If the Mountain West looks good we all look good. We’re going to go try to continue this streak next Saturday at Boulder.”
Air Force will round out its nonconference slate with Navy (Oct. 5) and Army (Nov. 2).
Games against Arkansas, LSU, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Washington will follow in coming weeks for Mountain West teams, each providing more opportunities for the conference.
But opportunity for what?
It’s hard to quantify the value of these victories for the conference. Bowl agreements are in place, so the quality of bowls and their payouts for Mountain West teams isn’t going to fluctuate in the short-term based on a few victories. There’s always the chance a team could make a push for a New Year’s Six Bowl or, hypothetically, inclusion into the four-team College Football Playoff. A strengthened overall conference schedule wouldn’t hurt in those instances, but that would have to be part of a perfect storm of circumstances.
“If we can prove ourselves, I think it shows we deserve to be able to compete at the highest level,” Air Force safety James Jones IV said of the value of nonconference success.
The bigger issue is perception, and that’s always a longer play. The more victories outside the conference, the more mentions it will draws in national media, like reporter Brett McMurphy tweeting to his 207,000 followers that the Mountain West “nearly hits for the Power 5 cycle in one week.” This can be used in recruiting. Win enough recruiting battles, and the league's standing against other Group of Five leagues could improve and the talent gap with the Power Five might shrink. And with continued success would follow more demand on television, which would bring more money to further the cause.
The bottom line is many variables must align, but it starts with winning. And to that end, the Mountain West is off to the right start this year.
“Having a tough conference,” safety Jeremy Fejedelem contemplated, “that’s never going to hurt your program.”