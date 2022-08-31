Recent history, roster experience and proven talent have naturally resulted in external expectations for Air Force football.

The challenge for the Falcons players has been managing those expectations.

“We hear all types of different things,” said quarterback Haaziq Daniels, who will lead Air Force into action Saturday against Northern Iowa. “You see the predicted record, that type of thing. But I think our team motto is just to try to focus on us and what we can control and not worry about anything outside of us.

“Once you get caught up in that noise, different things will affect you. We’re just trying to lock in on what we can control.”

It’s an interesting balance to strike, because on one hand Air Force should be formidable.

Daniels is back for a third season as a starter. He holds the programs records for longest run (94 vs Florida Atlantic) and longest pass (92 vs. Colorado State), making him the only player to hold both marks for an FBS team. Daniels was the First Responder Bowl MVP, leading Air Force past Louisville last December with 9-of-10 passing for 252 yards, two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns.

Then there’s Brad Roberts, the Mountain West’s leading rusher last year with 1,352 yards, who said Tuesday he’s feeling stronger at this point than he did to open the 2021 season.

Tailback DeAndre Hughes ran for 221 yards at Nevada last year. Safety Trey Taylor led the team in tackles. Defensive lineman Christopher Herrera has been a starter since 2019. Outside linebacker Vince Sanford in on watch lists for the best defensive player in the country after making 17 tackles for a loss last year. They’re all back. There is starting experience at every position on the field.

In the past two seasons not shortened by COVID the Falcons have gone 21-5 and are 3-0 vs. teams from Power Five conferences.

“I feel like we have a very talented and pretty experienced group,” safety Camby Goff said. “We have a lot of returning starters. If we come out as a team and really bond together, we can do some special things this season.”

But on the flip side, guarded optimism might be wise for a team that so frequently finds itself in close games. Air Force’s three losses last year came by 7, 6 and 4 points, but three of the wins were by 10, 3 and 2 points. One of those wins came in triple overtime, one of the losses in OT. Alter a few plays and Air Force could have been 13-0 or 7-6.

So, the Falcons could and should be good, but they are aware of the thin margin on which they operate despite national reporters like Brett McMurphy of Stadium lumping the Falcons in a small group of teams that could be favored in every game.

“Seeing things like people say we’re going to be undefeated and stuff like that, yeah, that's cool, but we understand that’s up to us,” Taylor said. “It’s up to the players on the field. It’s up to a week-by-week basis, we’ve got to go 1-0 every week. So, excitement is always there, don’t get me wrong, but I think we all understand it's up to us game-by-game.”

Added Roberts, ”I think we can be really good, but obviously there’s a lot of expectations and we’ve just got to kind of live up to them and make sure we’re focusing on our jobs and winning the day.”