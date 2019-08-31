PLAYERS OF THE GAME
Offensive line
Air Force’s fullbacks ran though large holes, the tailbacks often didn’t encounter contact until 8 or 9 yards upfield and the quarterbacks, well, the quarterbacks didn’t have to do much because of those things. The offensive line paved the way for 11 Falcons to combined for 423 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 65 attempts (an average of 6.5 yards per carry).
“We couldn’t stop them on the inside dive,” Colgate coach Dan Hunt noted, adding that they also couldn’t stop the perimeter.
The reason for this? Air Force’s offensive line, which included starters Parker Ferguson, Kyle Krepsz, Nolan Laufenberg, Scott Hattok and Connor Vikupitz.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette