While Air Force's offense was running hot and cold — producing three straight scoring drives of 75-plus yards but also losing two fumbles and an interception — it was the defense that remained steady. For one prolonged stretch, Colorado was held to 76 yards on 33 plays. The biggest playmaker of that group was senior safety Jeremy Fejedelem.
Fejedelem made a game-high 14 tackles — 12 of which were solo — and made two stops behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack. In overtime, CU tried to dump off a short pass on a third-and-10 play, but Fejedelem stepped up for a jarring hit on running back Alex Fotenot for a 2-yard loss that set up the final, incomplete pass.
With Fejedelem back there helping the secondary keep plays in front of them and making tackles immediately after catches, CU's receivers found little room to maneuver. Aside from Laviska Shenault Jr., no Buffs receiver caught a pass for more than 13 yards.
“We know there’s some doubters out there, but we know what we have,” Fejedelem said. “And we have a lot of confidence in our defense and what we bring to the table this year. I think we showed that against a very talented offense today.”
Air Force trailed by 10, then led by 10, then won a thriller in overtime.
