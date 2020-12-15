gallery_image(7).jpg

Air Force tackle Parker Ferguson blocks a New Mexico defender during a 28-0 Falcons victory at Falcon Stadium. (PHOTO COURTESY OF AIR FORCE ATHLETICS)

It was big day of recognition for Air Force’s offensive line, particularly if you include past and honorary members.

Left guard Nolan Laufenberg and left tackle Parker Ferguson were named to the all-Mountain West first team, the lone Falcons to earn recognition on the first two teams.

Earning honorable mention was right guard Kyle Krepsz, defensive tackle George Silvanic (who moved over from the offensive line two weeks prior to the opener) and fullback Brad Roberts, who has been called an “honorary Diesel” in recognition of the blocking he contributes.

“The unity, how well they communicate amongst each other,” coach Troy Calhoun said of the offensive line. “It is pretty impressive.”

The conference awarded Offensive Player of the Year to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong. San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall was Defensive Player of the Year. Boise State return specialist Avery Williams took special teams honors, UNLV receiver Kyle Williams was named the top freshman and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan was Coach of the Year.

Nevada and Boise State each placed 10 players on the first and second teams. San Diego State had nine and San Jose State had eight. Air Force and New Mexico were tied at two apiece and UNLV and Utah State had none.

Ferguson and Laufenberg, preseason selections to the all-Mountain West team, were not surprise selections. Laufenberg is a repeat first-team selection. Krepsz, who opened his junior season as a starter before an injury ended the campaign, was not a surprise inclusion given Air Force’s strong running game — they rank first nationally at 336 yards per game.

“We’re very proud of those guys,” center Nick Noyen said. “We’re just a unit. We love one another. We go out and do our thing and we always have each other’s back. It’s pretty special to be a part of it.”

The other selections would have been stunning before the season. Roberts, a sophomore, opened as Air Force’s third-string fullback before running for 103, 177 and 98 yards in his three career appearances. He leads the team with five touchdowns.

Silvanic, a Palmer Ridge graduate from Monument, was slotted for action on the offensive line before a need arose on the defensive front. The 6-foot-5, 300(ish)-pound Silvanic leads the Falcons in tackles for loss with 4.0, sacks with 2.5 and is second on the team in total tackles with 23.

Air Force’s defense ranks first in the Mountain West and seventh nationally in points allowed (16.0 per game) and second in the league and eighth nationally in total defense (306 ypg) despite a majority of the projected starters leaving for the semester on turn-backs.

“George is a monster,” safety Corvan Taylor said. “If you see him in person, he’s a physical specimen. He’s up there disrupting everything. It’s really easy to play (defensive back) when you’ve got some guy like George Silvanic up there rushing the passer and creating havoc. We’re really grateful to have him on the team.”

2020 all-Mountain West football first team

OFFENSE

QB Carson Strong, So., Nevada

WR Khalil Shakir, Jr., Boise State

WR Romeo Doubs, Jr., Nevada

WR Bailey Gaither, Sr., San José State

RB Ronnie Rivers, Sr., Fresno State

RB Xazavian Valladay, Jr., Wyoming

TE Cole Turner, Jr., Nevada

OL Nolan Laufenberg, Sr., Air Force

OL Parker Ferguson, Sr., Air Force

OL Kyle Spalding, Sr., San Diego State

OL Jack Snyder, Sr., San José State

OL Keegan Cryder, Jr., Wyoming

PK Brandon Talton, So., Nevada

KR Avery Williams, Sr., Boise State

DEFENSE

DL Scott Patchan, Sr., Colorado State

DL Cameron Thomas, So., San Diego State

DL Cade Hall, Jr., San José State

DL Viliami Fehoko, So., San José State

LB Darius Muasau, So., Hawai‘i

LB Caden McDonald, Jr., San Diego State

LB Kyle Harmon, Jr., San José State

LB Chad Muma, Jr., Wyoming

DB Avery Williams, Sr., Boise State

DB Jerrick Reed, Jr., New Mexico

DB Darren Hall, Jr., San Diego State

DB Tariq Thompson, Sr., San Diego State

P Ryan Stonehouse, Sr., Colorado State

PR Avery Williams, Sr., Boise State

2020 All-Mountain West Football Second-Team

OFFENSE

QB Nick Starkel, Sr., San José State

WR Dante Wright, So., Colorado State

WR Calvin Turner, Sr., Hawai‘i

WR Tre Walker, Sr., San José State

RB Toa Taua, Jr., Nevada

RB Greg Bell, Sr., San Diego State

TE Tre McBride, Jr., Colorado State

OL John Ojukwu, Jr., Boise State

OL Jake Stetz, Sr., Boise State

OL Syrus Tuitele, Sr., Fresno State

OL Aaron Frost, Jr., Nevada

OL Zachary Thomas, Sr., San Diego State

PK John Hoyland, Fr., Wyoming

KR Jordan Byrd, Jr., San Diego State

DEFENSE

DL Shane Irwin, Jr., Boise State

DL David Perales, Jr., Fresno State

DL Dom Peterson, Jr., Nevada

DL Sam Hammond, Sr., Nevada

LB Riley Whimpey, Sr., Boise State

LB Dequan Jackson, Jr., Colorado State

LB Lawson Hall, Sr., Nevada

LB Brandon Shook, Sr., New Mexico

DB Kekaula Kaniho, Sr., Boise State

DB Jalen Walker, Sr., Boise State

DB Cortez Davis, Sr., Hawai‘i

DB Tre Jenkins, So., San José State

P Tanner Kuljian, Sr., San Diego State

PR Romeo Doubs, Jr., Nevada

Offensive Player of the Year – Carson Strong, So., QB, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year – Cade Hall, Jr., DL, San José State

Special Teams Player of the Year - Avery Williams, Sr., RS, Boise State

Freshman of the Year – Kyle Williams, WR, UNLV

Coach of the Year – Brent Brennan, San José State

Load comments