It was big day of recognition for Air Force’s offensive line, particularly if you include past and honorary members.
Left guard Nolan Laufenberg and left tackle Parker Ferguson were named to the all-Mountain West first team, the lone Falcons to earn recognition on the first two teams.
Earning honorable mention was right guard Kyle Krepsz, defensive tackle George Silvanic (who moved over from the offensive line two weeks prior to the opener) and fullback Brad Roberts, who has been called an “honorary Diesel” in recognition of the blocking he contributes.
“The unity, how well they communicate amongst each other,” coach Troy Calhoun said of the offensive line. “It is pretty impressive.”
The conference awarded Offensive Player of the Year to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong. San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall was Defensive Player of the Year. Boise State return specialist Avery Williams took special teams honors, UNLV receiver Kyle Williams was named the top freshman and San Jose State’s Brent Brennan was Coach of the Year.
Nevada and Boise State each placed 10 players on the first and second teams. San Diego State had nine and San Jose State had eight. Air Force and New Mexico were tied at two apiece and UNLV and Utah State had none.
Ferguson and Laufenberg, preseason selections to the all-Mountain West team, were not surprise selections. Laufenberg is a repeat first-team selection. Krepsz, who opened his junior season as a starter before an injury ended the campaign, was not a surprise inclusion given Air Force’s strong running game — they rank first nationally at 336 yards per game.
“We’re very proud of those guys,” center Nick Noyen said. “We’re just a unit. We love one another. We go out and do our thing and we always have each other’s back. It’s pretty special to be a part of it.”
The other selections would have been stunning before the season. Roberts, a sophomore, opened as Air Force’s third-string fullback before running for 103, 177 and 98 yards in his three career appearances. He leads the team with five touchdowns.
Silvanic, a Palmer Ridge graduate from Monument, was slotted for action on the offensive line before a need arose on the defensive front. The 6-foot-5, 300(ish)-pound Silvanic leads the Falcons in tackles for loss with 4.0, sacks with 2.5 and is second on the team in total tackles with 23.
Air Force’s defense ranks first in the Mountain West and seventh nationally in points allowed (16.0 per game) and second in the league and eighth nationally in total defense (306 ypg) despite a majority of the projected starters leaving for the semester on turn-backs.
“George is a monster,” safety Corvan Taylor said. “If you see him in person, he’s a physical specimen. He’s up there disrupting everything. It’s really easy to play (defensive back) when you’ve got some guy like George Silvanic up there rushing the passer and creating havoc. We’re really grateful to have him on the team.”
2020 all-Mountain West football first team
OFFENSE
QB Carson Strong, So., Nevada
WR Khalil Shakir, Jr., Boise State
WR Romeo Doubs, Jr., Nevada
WR Bailey Gaither, Sr., San José State
RB Ronnie Rivers, Sr., Fresno State
RB Xazavian Valladay, Jr., Wyoming
TE Cole Turner, Jr., Nevada
OL Nolan Laufenberg, Sr., Air Force
OL Parker Ferguson, Sr., Air Force
OL Kyle Spalding, Sr., San Diego State
OL Jack Snyder, Sr., San José State
OL Keegan Cryder, Jr., Wyoming
PK Brandon Talton, So., Nevada
KR Avery Williams, Sr., Boise State
DEFENSE
DL Scott Patchan, Sr., Colorado State
DL Cameron Thomas, So., San Diego State
DL Cade Hall, Jr., San José State
DL Viliami Fehoko, So., San José State
LB Darius Muasau, So., Hawai‘i
LB Caden McDonald, Jr., San Diego State
LB Kyle Harmon, Jr., San José State
LB Chad Muma, Jr., Wyoming
DB Avery Williams, Sr., Boise State
DB Jerrick Reed, Jr., New Mexico
DB Darren Hall, Jr., San Diego State
DB Tariq Thompson, Sr., San Diego State
P Ryan Stonehouse, Sr., Colorado State
PR Avery Williams, Sr., Boise State
2020 All-Mountain West Football Second-Team
OFFENSE
QB Nick Starkel, Sr., San José State
WR Dante Wright, So., Colorado State
WR Calvin Turner, Sr., Hawai‘i
WR Tre Walker, Sr., San José State
RB Toa Taua, Jr., Nevada
RB Greg Bell, Sr., San Diego State
TE Tre McBride, Jr., Colorado State
OL John Ojukwu, Jr., Boise State
OL Jake Stetz, Sr., Boise State
OL Syrus Tuitele, Sr., Fresno State
OL Aaron Frost, Jr., Nevada
OL Zachary Thomas, Sr., San Diego State
PK John Hoyland, Fr., Wyoming
KR Jordan Byrd, Jr., San Diego State
DEFENSE
DL Shane Irwin, Jr., Boise State
DL David Perales, Jr., Fresno State
DL Dom Peterson, Jr., Nevada
DL Sam Hammond, Sr., Nevada
LB Riley Whimpey, Sr., Boise State
LB Dequan Jackson, Jr., Colorado State
LB Lawson Hall, Sr., Nevada
LB Brandon Shook, Sr., New Mexico
DB Kekaula Kaniho, Sr., Boise State
DB Jalen Walker, Sr., Boise State
DB Cortez Davis, Sr., Hawai‘i
DB Tre Jenkins, So., San José State
P Tanner Kuljian, Sr., San Diego State
PR Romeo Doubs, Jr., Nevada
Offensive Player of the Year – Carson Strong, So., QB, Nevada
Defensive Player of the Year – Cade Hall, Jr., DL, San José State
Special Teams Player of the Year - Avery Williams, Sr., RS, Boise State
Freshman of the Year – Kyle Williams, WR, UNLV
Coach of the Year – Brent Brennan, San José State