The Mountain West heaped praise on Air Force following its first road win over a Power 5 opponent since 2007.
Quarterback Donald Hammond III was named the conference offensive player of the week, while safety Jeremy Fejedelem took the honors for defense after a 30-23 overtime victory at Colorado.
Hammond completed 7 of 12 passes for a career-best 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. His 81-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters was the fourth longest in school history and longest in 14 years.
“We believe no one in this nation can stop us except for ourselves,” the junior quarterback said after the game.
Hammond was not permitted to speak with media Monday after a decision made by coach Troy Calhoun earlier in the day.
Fejedelem’s 14 tackles and two tackles-for-loss were career-highs. He had a sack in the first quarter and made a key stop behind the line of scrimmage on third down in overtime, setting up Colorado’s ill-fated fourth-down attempt that sealed the Falcons’ victory.
The senior was also a key to an Air Force secondary that surrendered just 220 yards passing on 43 attempts. Their play provided a steadying force as the Falcons turned the ball over three times .
“That’s just our mentality,” Fejedelem explained. “That’s what we go through at the academy as well as how we practice. We’ve been through a lot and we’re used to just dogfights every day.”