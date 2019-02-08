Spring schedule set
Air Force will again condense its spring football session into a monthlong frenzy before spring break.
The first of the 15 spring practices will be Feb. 19, with a “major scrimmage” at Falcon Stadium marking the conclusion on March 16.
This will be the second consecutive year that coach Troy Calhoun has adopted this schedule, after previously stretching it into April.
“Just bottom line, I didn’t want to split spring ball around spring break,” Calhoun said. “I just think sometimes you compromise a practice or two just because when you’ve been away for 10 days or 12 days those first two practices back you just wonder about the quality sometimes.”
Calhoun said the schedule also allows for a more concentrated effort in the weight room to close the semester and eases the burden academically in April.
Assistant coaching update
The wide receiver coaching spot remains vacant, but Calhoun hopes to have someone in place by Tuesday.
The spot became open when Taylor Stubblefield left for Miami in January.
The other change this offseason was the hiring of Terrance Jamison on the defensive line after Tim Cross left for North Carolina.
Air Force lands recruits over Alabama and other powers in its most talent-rich class in recent memory
Jamison and Alex Means will split responsibilities up front the way Ben Miller and Jake Campbell do with the tailbacks and fullbacks.
“There are enough different things skill-wise that are required at each position that truly you need to split them up for a good number of the drills,” Calhoun said.
Another recruit with NFL pedigree
The touted signing class Air Force secured earlier this week has at least three players with NFL connections.
As previously reported by The Gazette, tight end Kyle Patterson’s father was a defensive end for the Green Bay Packers, and defensive back Nate Polk’s father Raymond was an NFL draft selection in the 1980s.
Add Micah Davis to that list, as his father, Dexter, played in 47 games for the Phoenix Cardinals and Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams from 1991-95 after being drafted in the fourth round.
Air Force has had success in recent years with sons of former NFL players with Griffin Jax in baseball, Hayden Graham in basketball and Cole Fagan, who ran for a team-high 997 yards last year, in football.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette