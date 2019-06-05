Recruit donates long hair before reporting
Jordan Britton will depart for the Air Force Academy prep school this summer.
First, he had to depart with a friend of 8 years — his hair.
The defensive tackle from Houston shaved the dreads he had grown for the better part of a decade and donated it to an acquaintance with the chronic autoimmune disease lupus. He had wrangled with a fun way to do it, considering prom or graduation before lopping it off this past weekend.
Britton and prep school students will arrive for in-processing July 17. Those entering the academy in the Class of 2023 will begin June 27.
Davern graduates training
Former Air Force fullback Shayne Davern graduated from flight school in Del Rio, Texas, on May 31 and was assigned to fly F-16s, according to his uncle.
Davern did not receive a pilot slot during his senior year at Air Force and had to work his way to the opportunity after studying to fly Remote Piloted Aircraft.
The MVP of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2014, Davern finished his Air Force career with 1,315 rushing yards (4.8 yards per attempt) and 16 touchdowns.
Impressive times for rising sophomore
Slot receiver Brandon Lewis clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.32 seconds, according to a tweet from his training group, Team Makasi. The tweet added that it was the top time on the team.
Lewis played in four games in 2019 as a freshman and caught five passes for 100 yards.
He will enter fall as the front-runner to start after the team graduated Ronald Cleveland, Andrew Smith and Garrett Amy at the position.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette