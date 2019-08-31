TURNING POINT
This had the look of a competitive game for a while. Air Force was up 7-0 thanks to a touchdown off a turnover, but Colgate forced a punt on the second possession. The Raiders then took over and, with gains of 26, 6, 12 and 9 yards reached the Air Force 11-yard line. Then came a bad snap, with Lakota Wills there to turn the play into a 6-yard loss. On the next play, with Colgate facing third down and 12, Kyle Johnson blitzed to flush Grant Breneman out of the pocket. Jordan Jackson then followed in pursuit, forcing Breneman to throw the ball away. What would have been a 28-yard field goal was thus pushed back to 34 yards, and Colgate missed it. The Falcons seized the momentum and scored 28 points in the second quarter.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Air Force’s handling of the secondary
Grant Theil started and played most of the first-down snaps at spur linebacker, switching off only on occasion with Parker Noren. It’s unknown if this configuration, which essentially gives the Falcons five defensive backs, was Colgate-specific or if it will be the Falcons’ lineup moving forward. Garrett Kauppila and Jeremy Fejedelem then played the two safety positions. At cornerback, Tre’ Bugg and Zane Lewis started, with James Jones IV rotating in on a series-by-series basis. The switches usually came for Lewis, but Jones replaced Bugg for one series. Air Force entered this season with six defensive backs with starting experience, so this is its answer to using that personnel at this point.
Who plays at slot receiver?
Ben Waters made his first career start at slot receiver, with Ben Peterson backing him up. The spot was kept quiet with the tailbacks and fullbacks having so much success, and no slot receivers touched the ball. The game saw the debut of freshman Dane Kinamon at the slot receiver position. If there are any wrinkles with that position or its personnel, the Falcons didn’t tip their hand.
Colgate’s ability to stop the run
Truly, this was a stout Colgate defense a year ago. Army ran for 261 yards against it at home in November. But Air Force just cut through an inexperienced front seven with no difficulty. Not only did 11 players log multiple carries, but all also had a run that covered at least 7 yards.