Sophomore Jamari Bellamy started for a second consecutive week alongside junior Michael Mack II at cornerback, but Air Force now has added depth at the spot.
Junior Eian Castonguay returned from an injury that kept him out against Wyoming and appeared against Nevada.
Most surprising, Corey Collins was back on the field after leaving the team following the season opener.
“He had something he needed to get taken care of,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “He just wanted to make sure he got off to a good start in school. The thing that was weighing on him specifically included physics. … I can empathize to no end with a guy that thinks physics might be overwhelming.”
Hall of Fame class recognized
The Air Force Athletics 2022 Hall of Fame class was honored on the field during Friday’s game. The honorees include former Falcons quarterback Beau Morgan, late track & field coach Ralph Lindeman, former swimming coach Casey Converse, mens’ swimming All-American Chris Knaute, hockey All-American Jacques Lamoureux, and multiple All-America honoree Sara Neubauer in women’s track and field.
The class was scheduled for induction on Saturday evening at Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
Also…
Air Force had more penalty yardage on Friday (five for 50 yards) than it had through its first three games (eight for 46). The flags included an illegal block on the first drive that led to the team settling for a field goal and a pass interference on Nevada’s lone touchdown drive against the starting defense. … Since the start of the last season Air Force is 13-4. The 13 victories have come by an average of 20.23 points. The four losses have been by a combined 20 points. … Brad Roberts’s three touchdowns against Nevada gave the senior fullback 25 in his career, putting him in ninth place in program history. Roberts has 2,278 career rushing yards, putting him six yards short of tying Pat Evans and Brian Bream in ninth place.