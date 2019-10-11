Air Force’s primary mission on Saturday night is to prove its running difficulties at Navy were an anomaly.
Because, if not, things could get rough.
Against the Midshipmen, the Falcons ran 45 times for 108 yards – and 71 of those yards came on three carries from quarterback Donald Hammond III. The tailbacks and fullbacks combined for 62 yards on 30 carries and those positions carried 19 times on first-down plays for 27 yards.
A patchwork offense that included four long pass plays, including one thrown by a tailback, kept Air Force (3-2, 1-1 Mountain West) in the game; but that is no formula for success for this program built on running the football.
“We need to not forget about the past,” senior fullback Christian Mallard said, “but focus on where we can get better in the future.
“I’m confident that we can improve.”
This is a team that has proven it can run. Against San Jose State the Falcons ran for 382 yards and five touchdowns.
Air Force ranks fifth nationally with 287.8 yards per game.
But that game was troublesome in part because the Falcons have seen that happen before, and without a reliable rushing attack they lose the advantage of time of possession and the effectiveness that comes with the surprise factor in the passing game.
Against Army in a shutout loss in 2017 the Falcons gained just 95 yards on 34 carries. And they didn’t fully recovery. That started a 1-3 finish to the season in which they averaged 3.89 yards per carry.
“I think a lot is being physical up front,” said right tackle Scott Hattok on how the Falcons can regain their footing in the running game. “I think it starts with physicality and getting people off the ball. And at the end of the day it’s ultimately knowing your assignment and executing with perfect form.”
Fresno State (2-2, 0-0) will have something to say about that as it opens its conference slate after a first four games that included close losses to USC and Minnesota.
The Bulldogs rank 30th nationally against the run, allowing 109.5 yards per game. They are allowing just 3.4 yards per carry, which continues a trend that has aided the program’s turnaround in two years under coach Jeff Tedford. In 2017 they limited opponents to 3.4 yards per carry, followed by 3.7 in 2018 as they went 22-6 and played for a pair of Mountain West championships – winning one and falling three points short in another.
“Big-time talented,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said of the Bulldogs. “No doubt about it. You look. There may not be another team in all of college football that within four hours, has access to a greater talent pool than Fresno state has. And they’ve done a really, really good job with that, too.”
An advantage for Air Force is that the teams haven’t met since 2016, and Fresno State hasn’t played other service academies in that time to see a comparable offense.
“It’s in Colorado, right?” Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers Jr. said when asked about playing Air Force in July. “I’ve never been to Colorado. I’m looking forward to it; see what it’s all about.”
Air Force enters this game as a three-point favorite in betting lines, a sure sign that the running game is expected to turn around. And that is definitely Air Force wants to see happen after the frustration of seeing backs taken down so quickly at Navy.
“It was weird, it was different,” Hattok said, “and I think it’s definitely something correctable and something we need to correct going forward.”