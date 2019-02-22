Football assistant Nick Jones has left Air Force for Colorado State, where he’ll serve as co-special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.
The Rams announced his addition to coach Mike Bobo’s staff on Friday.
Jones spent his lone season at Air Force as tight ends coach.
A former standout offensive lineman at Georgia who spent time in the NFL with Seattle, Detroit and the New York Giants, Jones spent six seasons at Coastal Carolina prior to joining Air Force for the 2018 season.
Jones is the third Air Force assistant to depart coach Troy Calhoun’s staff during this offseason, following defensive line coach Tim Cross (North Carolina) and receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield (Florida).