Air Force football jumped into Navy week in ideal fashion on Friday night.
The Falcons blew out San Jose State, leading by 31 points in the fourth quarter and winning 41-24. For a program that rarely posts runs away from opponents — it has just three victories by 20 or more points over its past 32 games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents — this constitutes about as lopsided a victory as it could have wanted.
And the timing couldn’t have been better, as the Falcons (3-1) were coming off their first loss of the season; something that in the past few years has knocked them off track for several weeks.
“You’ve definitely got to stop the bleeding,” said fullback Taven Birdow, who ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns and stressed the importance of moving past the loss at Boise State. “You can’t let one loss lead to another loss.”
Next up are the Midshipmen (2-1), who will come in fresh after playing at Memphis on Thursday; its only game since Sept. 14.
“Navy’s a great team,” tailback Josh Stoner said. “They always have been. It’s going to be a great game. It’s fun to go out there and play against your fellow service academy. I’m excited.”
Air Force players have been convinced since the start of spring practice that this could be a special team, and a quick glance at their results and the results of their opponents indicate that belief is justified.
Colorado has played a pair of ranked teams and Air Force over its past three games. It beat the ranked teams and lost to Air Force on its home field.
Unbeaten Boise State, ranked 16th, handed Air Force its lone loss on the iconic blue turf; but the Falcons held a lead late in the third quarter before a few game-changing plays went the other way and they fell 30-19.
San Jose State went into Arkansas last week and upset the Razorbacks. The Spartans then went to Falcon Stadium and fell behind 41-10 before mop-up time scores made the final more respectable. That same Arkansas team led No. 23 Texas A&M into the fourth quarter Saturday before falling 31-27.
“That is a very good Air Force team and they beat us every which way,” Spartans coach Brent Brennan said.
Matchups vary, of course, but it seems Air Force by extension stacks up favorably with Top 25 teams at this point.
Rankings aren’t all that important at this point for a team that is about to begin its third sub-series of the season.
It is already 1-0 in a three-team round robin for state supremacy with Colorado and Colorado State. It is 1-1 in Mountain West play with six conference games remaining. Now it will begin its quest to retake the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy for the first time since 2016 with a trip to Annapolis, Md.
“It’s a big deal,” cornerback Milton (Tre’) Bugg said. “It’s a big stress here. Just really excited to be about to go out and play in one of those games.”
By the way, one of those rare blowout victories for Air Force ‑— 35-7 over Navy last year.
Air Force fullback Taven Birdow ran for 124 yard and two touchdowns and even found a chance to blow his mother a birthday kiss on television.