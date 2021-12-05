Air Force has its bowling partner and destination.
The Falcons will play Louisville in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 28, it was announced on Sunday. The game will be held at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium and kick off at 1:15 p.m. MST.
“The reward of a tremendous season for the Bolt Brotherhood means playing in an outstanding bowl game,” said Air Force coach Troy Calhoun in a press release. “The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl honors our country’s courageous heroes while creating an opportunity to face a highly talented the respected opponent in Louisville.”
The Falcons are one of just two of the Mountain West’s eight bowl-bound teams that will play against a team from a Power Five conference, as they play the Cardinals from the ACC.
The season for Louisville (6-6) has included one-score losses to then-No. 24 Wake Forest and Clemson and a 40-point victory over Duke. The Cardinals have passed for 2,867 yards and rushed for 2,753 yards this season, outscoring opponents by an average of 31.9-27.
Air Force (9-3) leads the nation with 341.6 rushing yards per game and has a defense that ranks fifth nationally in giving up 288 yards per game.
This will mark Air Force’s second game in the recruiting-rich Dallas area this season, as it played Army in Arlington, Texas in November. The Falcons and Black Knights will return to Globe Life Field against next year as well.
“We are looking forward to returning to the Metroplex for our bowl game and a chance to take on Louisville,” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said. “Texas continues to be an important state for our program in terms of recruiting and also for our Academy because of the large number of alumni and service members in the region. We will look forward to spending the holidays in Texas as we continue to raise the national profile of Air Force.”
This will be Air Force's 11th bowl game in 15 years under Calhoun and 28th overall. The most recent trip came in 2019, when the Falcons finished an 11-2 season with a 31-21 victory over Washington State at the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix.