Air Force looked as well-oiled as ever, even after a series of stops and starts recently and some missing pieces.
The Falcons dominated Utah State 35-7 on Thursday night, closing the Mountain West season in Logan, Utah.
Air Force scored 35 consecutive points after the Aggies opened with a long scoring drive. Tailback Kadin Remsberg returned from an injury to run for 107 yards, fullback Brad Roberts came two yards shy of his third 100-yard game in his third collegiate appearance, and the passing game built upon the efficiency it displayed during the lone game it played in the month of November.
Tailback, fullback and a running/throwing quarterback to go with a defense that has given up just seven points in the past two games. Yep, this machine was running at top form.
The Falcons (3-2, 2-2 Mountain West) outgained Utah State (1-5, 1-5) 461-232 and built a 21-7 lead after a first half that saw Air Force score touchdowns on its three drives, going 75 yards on 11 plays, 82 yards on six plays and 99 yards on eight plays.
Sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed seven of nine passes, connecting on his first six attempts. He finished with 127 passing yards and a 49-yard touchdown to Ben Peterson while running for 57 yards, including a 37-yard score.
Daniels started the season 13 of 26 for 133 in his first three starts. In his last two games he is 11 of 14 for 193 yards.
Daniels, Remsberg, Roberts, Peterson and senior fullback Matthew Murla scored the touchdowns for Air Force, who have outscored Utah State 66-14 over the past two seasons.
Air Force lost linebacker Grant Donaldson to a targeting call in the third quarter, as his helmet hit Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley as he dove forward. Donaldson, the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl defensive MVP, had moved from outside to inside linebacker as the Falcons continued to shuffle their lineup based on limited availability.
Donaldson and Will Trawick played in the middle as Trawick returned from an injury. Freshman Johnathan Youngblood was not available. Freshman Matthew Malloy also saw time at the position, intercepting a deflected pass in the fourth quarter.
The offense was shorthanded as well, going without tight end Kyle Patterson and slot receiver Brandon Lewis, the top two receivers entering the game. Instead Daniel Morris stepped in and caught three passes for 35 yards, Peterson caught two passes for 73 yards (nearly tripling his previous career output), and Dalton King and Jake Spiewak had their first-career receptions.
Air Force was also without right tackle Adam Jewell, as it inserted four first-time starters into the lineup. The team has seen 28 players make their first-career starts this season, the most in the nation.
The Falcons closed the first half with a defensive stop, as senior cornerback Demani Hansford — among the first-time starters on Thursday — intercepted a pass on the final play.
Air Force has one game remaining on the schedule: a Dec. 19 makeup date at Army. The Falcons could also play in a bowl game. Three of the past four games were canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 complications.